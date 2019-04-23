The major software update adds Kanban boards and a design overhaul to the popular project management platform

Today ProjectManager.com unveiled a new, completely redesigned version of their project management software, marking the biggest software release in the growing SaaS company’s 11-year history.

Kanban boards on the new version of ProjectManager.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

This release features a modern new user interface, upgrades to speed and performance, and most notably, a brand new kanban board feature for Agile projects.

Founded in New Zealand in 2008, ProjectManager.com has been a major player in the project management software market with notable customers including NASA, The United Nations, and Volvo. After raising $3.5 million in Series A funding, the company moved their headquarters to Austin, TX to expand further into the US market.

CEO Jason Westland, who also founded the startup, says that this product launch aims to make their powerful project management tools accessible to more teams, and more specifically, hybrid teams.

“After being in the project management software industry for over 10 years, we’ve learned that every person works differently. Teams deserve a hybrid planning tool that helps them get work done their way,” said Westland.

“Hybrid project management” is a relatively new concept in the PM industry, and refers to a combination of two popular planning styles: Waterfall, which uses time-based project plans, and Agile, which utilizes quicker projects, called “sprints.” The new ProjectManager.com makes it possible to plan both Waterfall and Agile projects, right within the same platform.

The new version of ProjectManager.com allows teams to plan their work in three primary views: as Gantt-style project plans, Drag-and-drop kanban boards, or simple task lists. Users can choose the view that best suits their own work style, and switch between views seamlessly, making ProjectManager.com ideal for organizations with different teams that collaborate and work together.

“We see that companies often have different teams using different tools to manage their work. Project managers will have one planning tool, developers and IT teams will have a different software to manage their backlog, and other teams keep track of to-do lists in a variety of ways. Our new software brings all of those teams together so they can collaborate, work, and plan together in one central place,” said Westland.

ProjectManager.com offers a 30-day free trial for new customers, so teams can try out the software and see all of the newly released features at no cost.

About ProjectManager.com

ProjectManager.com offers industry-leading online project management software with planning tools for project managers, as well as task management and collaboration tools for their teams. Now headquartered in Austin, TX the award-winning company also has offices in New Zealand, where the company was founded in 2008.

