HD Medical, Inc. of Silicon Valley, CA today announces the expansion of its senior management team with Dr. Rosemary Ku, MD/MBA/MPH joining as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Ku will guide HD Medical’s product vision and roadmap, interface with the FDA, oversee numerous clinical trials as well as contribute to marketing and investor relations.

Dr. Rosemary is a practicing physician at Kaiser Permanente and comes to HD Medical from Lark Health where she served as the Chief Medical Officer focusing on chronic disease management. She previously served as Chief Medical and Strategy Officer for Restore Health and helped build the company from concept through acquisition by Zillion in 2017.

“For-profit companies have typically focused on building new technologies for consumers with both access and willingness to pay. HD Medical is different. HD Medical strives to develop the world’s best cardiac screening and monitoring tools for communities that need it the most,” said Dr. Ku, Chief Medical Officer at HD Medical, Inc. “With this mission, the company is rapidly opening new markets at the intersection of social impact and growth in India and rest of Asia through mass screening of children for congenital heart disease. HD Medical is pioneering a model for how companies in Silicon Valley can accelerate the dissemination of life-changing technology to underserved communities while still meeting investor expectations. I’m honored to help drive HD Medical’s clinical validation strategy, social impact, and growth,” adds Dr. Ku.

“HD Medical’s ability to gather comprehensive cardiovascular data remotely is a game changer in modern healthcare. The potential to intervene before catastrophic events can save lives and maximize the quality of life for those at risk. Dr. Ku will not only help clinically validate HD Medical’s existing technology but will also leverage cutting-edge science to develop proprietary tools for the advancement of cardiac care,” said Arvind Thiagarajan, Founder and CEO of HD Medical, Inc.

About HD Medical, Inc.

HD Medical, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based innovator of digital health solutions for AI-enabled detection and management of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The company delivers its intelligent cardiac care solutions and products globally to medical professionals, hospitals and medical institutions as well as veterinarians through channel partners. For more information please visit www.hdmedicalgroup.com.

