Adherence to Narrowband Ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy treatment protocols is essential to generate positive outcomes for patients managing chronic skin diseases

The Clarify Home Light Therapy System, connected to the patient’s own smartphone, has several features which help to improve treatment adherence over prior options

This study demonstrated an absolute >20% adherence improvement over legacy phototherapy technology

Clarify Medical today announced the publication of study results using the Clarify Home Light Therapy System to treat patients with plaque psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema. The retrospective study demonstrated improved treatment adherence rates using the Clarify System when compared to documented adherence to clinic-based phototherapy.

This was a retrospective, observational study conducted to evaluate patients’ adherence to a prescribed 3x/week treatment protocol in a real-world setting using the connected Clarify System. A total of 48 patient treatment records were included in the analysis: 27 with vitiligo, 18 with psoriasis, and 3 with eczema. Ages ranged from 10 to 71 years with patients under 18 having a parent or guardian responsible for their treatment.

Since there has been no widely adopted adherence measurement methodology, the investigators measured treatment adherence using three different methodologies: continuous, early, and dichotomous. These data were compared to published adherence literature where possible. The median patient adherence to Clarify treatment using the continuous methodology was 80%. Using the early methodology, Clarify adherence to treatment was 90% (compared to 68% for legacy technology). For the dichotomous methodology, Clarify adherence was 71% (compared to 47% for legacy technology). Using either of these adherence calculation methodologies, these comparisons represent significant improvements in treatment adherence when compared to documented adherence rates for legacy technology.

“Patient adherence and compliance with accepted disease and phototherapy treatment protocols is an important consideration to optimize outcomes when choosing a delivery system,” said Dr. Steven R. Feldman, Professor of Dermatology, Wake Forest School of Medicine. “The Clarify System demonstrates improved adherence for patients treating with phototherapy at home in real world conditions. This novel connected system provides an exciting alternative to effectively manage the many patients with chronic skin diseases.”

The Clarify System, cleared for commercialization by the FDA in 2017, is indicated for localized phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis and leukoderma on all skin types (I-VI). It is the first and only connected phototherapy system that uses an app on the patient’s own smartphone (iOS or Android) to manage the dose, frequency, and duration of UVB light therapy, helping to ensure that patients receive the proper doses recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology in its published Guidelines of Care for the Management of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis and The Vitiligo Working Group Recommendations for NarrowBand Ultraviolet B Light Phototherapy Treatment of Vitiligo. The treatment regimen is prescribed by the patient’s physician but monitored and controlled by the Clarify System, enabling patients to administer treatment with clinical precision in the convenience of their homes. The connected system monitors dosing, adherence, compliance, patient progress and satisfaction.

The Clarify smartphone app syncs to a patented, lightweight, handheld device which guides patients through delivering targeted narrowband UVB phototherapy treatments for their specific skin conditions. All treatment records, including photographs and patient-reported outcomes, are available to both the patient and the physician and can be used for evaluation during follow-up visits. Clarify CarePartners, trained patient support personnel, act as the first line of support for patients – coaching them on the use of the system and encouraging treatment adherence – greatly reducing the burden of these functions on the physician’s practice.

“NB-UVB phototherapy is one of the most cost-effective treatments available for patients with chronic skin conditions, as long as treatment protocols are followed,” said George Mahaffey, President & CEO of Clarify Medical. “This study shows that the Clarify System’s integrated smartphone-based treatment scheduling, reminders, and improved usability, combined with our CarePartner Support, helps patients adhere to their personalized home phototherapy treatment protocols as prescribed by their physicians. The Clarify System monitors patient adherence and compliance in real time which now, for the first time, provides visibility to all stakeholders – patients, physicians, and insurance providers. We expect this will greatly improve outcomes.”

Clarify Medical is a private San Diego-based medical device company focused on developing innovative technology, products and services that improve care for people with chronic skin conditions. Its Clarify Home Light Therapy System is now available nationally in the US. Learn more at www.clarifymed.com.

