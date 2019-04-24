The app container industry is expected to experience enormous growth in the next few years, coinciding with the rise in popularity of processor servers based on British holding company Arm’s architectures. In fact, 451 Research anticipates the emerging market will be worth more than $4.3 billion by 2022, while Arm claims close to 1 million datacenter servers packing its silicon shipped in 2018.

To support the complementary sectors’ continued expansion, Docker and Arm today announced a strategic partnership that will see the two companies streamline the app development tools for cloud, edge, and internet of things environments built on Arm. These include tools like Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) EC2 A1 instances based on AWS’ Graviton Processors (which feature 64-bit Arm Neoverse cores). Specifically, the companies will jointly offer a common software pipeline, in addition to delivery and production frameworks. And they’ll make new Docker-based solutions available to the Arm ecosystem as an extension of Arm’s server-tailored Neoverse platform, which they say will let developers more easily leverage containers — both remote and on-premises.

The new Docker/Arm solutions, which will support apps written in a range of programming languages, including C++, Python, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, Go, Rust, and PHP, will launch in preview next week during Docker’s annual Docker Con developer conference in San Francisco.

“Extending to the edge furthers our enterprise vision of providing one single platform for building and running all applications,” said David Messina, EVP of Strategic Alliances at Docker. “The pervasiveness of Arm-powered technologies across the global internet infrastructure market is unmatched. And now nearly 2 million Docker developers will be able to build and scale applications for the cloud and these connected devices quickly and securely. From product integration and technology innovation to a joint go-to-market approach, this partnership empowers enterprises to create new services and drive differentiation at the edge.”

Docker and Arm say that in many cases cloud-native Linux applications deployed through Docker’s secure Docker Enterprise Engine can run unmodified or with a simple recompile. Moreover, Arm points out that with solutions like AWS’ EC2 A1, organizations can achieve substantial cost savings — up to 45% compared to x86-based architectures — when running containerized apps.

“A world of 1 trillion connected devices will require heterogeneous and distributed compute from cloud to edge,” said Mohamed Awad, vice president of marketing at Arm. “Bringing together Docker’s comprehensive platform with Arm’s vast hardware and software ecosystem gives developers a simplified experience and delivery model for cloud, edge, and IoT applications.”