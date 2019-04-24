FullStory, an Atlanta, Georgia-based software company developing a code analytics suite for digital customer experiences, today announced that it’s raised $32 million in series C funding led by growth equity firm Stripes, with participation from Dell Technologies Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, and Salesforce Ventures. It brings FullStory’s total venture capital raised to $57 million and will be used to “further evolve” the startup’s platform, said CEO and cofounder Scott Voigt.

“More and more, businesses realize that while traditional analytics are big on data, they’re short on answers, especially when it comes to solving for digital customer experiences,” said Voigt. “Top-down tools simply weren’t built to provide the insights companies need to surface — and solve — problems in the increasingly complicated realm of customer experience. FullStory aims to tell you when, where, and why you are losing … revenue and operationalizes concern for the digital customer experience across organizations in a secure, scalable, and privacy-compliant way. The resulting insights are actionable, intuitive, real-time, and easy-to-access for organizations big and small.”

FullStory — which was founded in 2014 by former Google engineers — provides Mashable, HubSpot, B&H, Wistia, and thousands of other clients with insights into websites, ecommerce store, and software-as-a-service customer experiences. How? Chiefly by capturing clicks, mouse movements, dynamic state changes, and more in real time. Its platform works out-of-the-box with JavaScript frameworks like React and Angular and records a detailed log of events, exceptions, and errors alongside every visitor session. It’s able to identify links that log a JavaScript failure case, and to highlight “dead clicks” — e.g., a spot where users click but nothing happened in response — and even “frustration signals” like rage clicks (multiple rapid clicks on an element) and thrashing mice (when the mouse pointer is whipped angerly back and forth).

Then there’s FullStory’s powerful session replay feature, which reproduces sites and apps in action (replete with playback controls), and its co-browsing tool, which enables phone and chat support agents to view users’ sessions in live time. Each user’s identified by a profile card that displays their name, email address, location, session history, screen resolution, and other pertinent info, all of which is fed into FullStory’s cloud analytics dashboard for later analysis.

All that’s just tip of the iceberg. FullStory offers a range of collaborative tools that integrate with email, Slack, and other programs, including a guest view mode that lets admins share links to replay sessions with users. Those same admins can set a threshold to receive notifications each time a noteworthy event occurs, and quickly identify slow-loading pages, traffic trends, and effective (or ineffective) conversion funnels with FullStory’s robust data visualizations.

“We have been investing in leading software and consumer companies for many years now, and one of the unifying themes we have observed is that best-in-class players in every category invariably have a laser focus on digital customer experience,” shared Stripes partner Ron Shah. “As we got to know FullStory, we realized that they had a team and a technology platform of extraordinary scale and power that could meet exactly this growing demand. We believe FullStory has the attributes of a company poised to succeed in their market as innovative executives across the world realize that digital experience is a critical-path to revenue, and increasingly the primary way in which they engage with their customers in the modern economy.”

Along with the funding, Shah will join FullStory’s board of directors with Dell Technologies Capital partner Creighton Hicks, who will serve as an observer to the board. Since early 2017, FullStory says it’s seen a fourfold increase in its workforce, which now totals 175 employees, and it says it plans to move to a new Peachtree Road headquarters later this year.