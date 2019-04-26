Uber is seeking to generate between $9 billion and $10 billion at its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) by selling 207 million shares — 180 million of which are common stock.

An updated SEC filing reveals that the ride-hailing giant is pursuing an IPO share price of between $44 and $50.

Using a median figure of $47 per share, Uber itself would receive around $8.4 billion from the sale of its common stock — with the remainder going to private stockholders — though this number could be as high as $9 billion.

At the upper end of its price range, Uber would be valued at nearly $84 billion, based on the outstanding shares available after the offering. While this is substantially less than the $120 billion figure that was bandied about last year, it would still make Uber the largest IPO of 2019 and among the biggest of all time.

The San Francisco-based company confidentially filed for an IPO back in December, a day after U.S. rival Lyft, which went public last month. Lyft, the first ride-hailing company to go public, was valued at $24 billion at its IPO, but its share price has slumped from $72 to $56 in the weeks since.

The updated filing also confirmed an earlier report that PayPal was seeking to invest in Uber in what would be its final private sale — PayPal will buy $500 million worth of Uber common stock at its IPO price.

Uber will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the UBER ticker and is expected to become a public company sometime in early May.