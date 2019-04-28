ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 29, 2019–

In a test, Vivior determined individual visual habits using the Vivior Visual Behavior Monitor and, based on this objective data, provided customized vision correction lenses to each of the test participants.

Vivior progressive spectacles (Photo: Business Wire)

As the first company in the history of the optical industry, Vivior has used data gathered by test persons to calculate an optical design for progressive spectacle lenses (also called Progressive Addition Lenses or PALs). This design was then used to manufacture the spectacle lenses which are currently being tested. Vivior’s new PALs are calculated and produced through an objective measurement of the real-life visual behavior and not based on statistics or studies.

Mario Stark, CEO at Vivior, explains: “This test shows that it is possible to use objective data about individual visual behavior to customize the vision correction solution. It opens new opportunities and new business models for Vivior.”

Paul Soye, PhD, MBA, member of the Board of Directors at Vivior and former Global Head R&D of Alcon Cataract Surgery, adds: “We are thrilled to offer anybody seeking vision correction the option to receive a truly individual, customized solution. Everybody has a unique viewing lifestyle, therefore needs unique vision correction.”

About Vivior:

Vivior is a Swiss digital health start-up founded in 2017 by a group of experienced eye care professionals. The company develops a novel wearable device to objectively measure patient’s behavioral data prior to vision correction interventions. The system collects daily activity data from patients, processes these data in the cloud and analyses patient’s lifestyle patterns using machine-learning algorithms. This ground-breaking combination allows to better understand patients’ needs and enables eye care professionals to offer optimal personalized solutions to their patients.

www.vivior.com

