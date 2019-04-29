Calling all cutting-edge AI innovators and researchers: Transform 2019,(July 10-11 in San Francisco), invites research papers that have the potential for broad applicability in business. Submit by May 15, 2019, for the opportunity to get on stage at the AI event of the year for executives and business practitioners on the hunt for results-oriented content around AI.

Transform is curated for director-and-above executives from innovative brands, leading service providers, and disruptive emerging companies. They’re the leaders directing or in the trenches with projects that are leveraging data and AI — and are looking for growth and real results.

The conference focuses on the strategic and practical applications of AI with case studies, panels, workshops, and presentations like yours. We’re looking for the research that will help business leaders get an edge on competitors, and the most disruptive technologies to keep an eye on, now and in the future. This could, for example, include leading research in areas such as NLP, computer vision, reinforcement learning, or other areas of deep learning. Alternatively, it could be a softer approach: insights from a methodologically sound survey of business leaders about how they are implementing AI.

If your submission is selected, we’re offering a lightning talk format for you to articulate the findings and implications. You’ll get in front of a tier-one thought-leadership audience of 750-1000 attendees, with execs coming from companies such as Airbnb, Google, New York Times, eBay, Kohl’s, Johnson & Johnson, Intel, GE, Gap, Lyft, Etsy, Uber, and many more.

Do you have what it takes to get in front of them? Submit here before May 15, 2019.