Amazon is in the blockchain business in a big way. Its Amazon Managed Blockchain is a fully managed service designed to help companies quickly create their own blockchain networks that are scalable and easy to create and manage. Originally announced at the company’s re:Invent event in late 2018, Amazon Managed Blockchain has been in preview for months. It’s now generally available, arriving first in northern Virginia before expanding to other regions over the course of the next year.

In a press release, Amazon said that your business “can quickly setup a blockchain network spanning multiple AWS accounts with a few clicks in the AWS Management Console,” as opposed to what it says are the difficult and expensive barriers to businesses creating their own networks. AMB supports two frameworks — your business’ choice of Ethereum or Hyperledger Fabric. The former is the fruit of the combined labors of IBM and the Linux Foundation — part of the Hyperledger Project, which in turn is part of IBM Blockchain, a Performance-as-a-Service offering. Notably, Ethereum isn’t actually supported yet; that’s also scheduled for later in the year.

“Customers simply choose their preferred framework […] add network members, and configure the member nodes that process transaction requests. Amazon Managed Blockchain takes care of the rest, creating a blockchain network that can span multiple AWS accounts and configuring the software, security, and network settings,” reads an Amazon press release in part.

The company said that AMB supports thousands of applications running millions of transactions. Amazon also provides its AMB customers with the Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB) for when companies want to perform additional analysis.

Blockchain is often erroneously conflated with cryptocurrency; the association between the two is indeed close, but that’s because blockchain is the technology that allows crypto to function. On stage at the initial re:Invent announcement, an Amazon spokesperson said that before it embarked on the AMB journey, Amazon examined more closely what sort of business use cases companies wanted from the technology. Amazon Managed Blockchain’s services and feature set is what emerged from those efforts.

We reached out to Amazon for further comment and will update accordingly.