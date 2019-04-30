Digital Assets Data has raised $6 million in funding for its crypto data platform for the financial industry.

Investors include Distributed Global, Digital Currency Group (DCG), Morgan Creek, Galaxy Digital, Jump Capital, CMT Digital, and Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Joshua Brown, among others.

With this support, Digital Assets Data will build out its crypto data platform and deliver institutional-grade information and insights to a broad customer base, including crypto hedge funds, family offices, and asset management research firms. The platform, launched in March, helps clients compound their knowledge about the digital asset space and build any model, analytic, heuristic, or signal, as code.

Image Credit: Digital Assets Data

“The support of these leading investment firms represents a significant milestone toward developing a comprehensive platform for crypto data, giving us the ability to offer terabytes of clean on-chain, market, and reference data to customers in a fully hosted cloud environment,” said Mike Alfred, CEO of Digital Assets Data, in a statement. “The extensive industry knowledge, networks, and capital of our investors will prove invaluable as we grow our team and service offerings. It will also prove critical as we expand our customer base and solidify our position as the enterprise data cloud of choice for digital asset market participants.”

Established in 2015, investor DCG uses blockchain and digital currency companies to fast-track the creation of an improved financial system. DCG has invested in and supported the growth and advancement of many of the blockchain industry’s pioneers, including Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple.

“Digital Assets Data provides market participants with a comprehensive set of data that will enable them to make informed decisions,” said Travis Scher, vice president of investments at DCG, in a statement. “We are happy to support the Digital Assets Data team as they continue to fill this market need and expand the platform’s service offerings.”