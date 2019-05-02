VC Firm offers a novel approach to investing in emerging technology companies and helping them scale globally.

Pegasus Tech Ventures, a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, is making its official debut as a Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) provider. The firm takes a novel approach through its VCaaS model, managing multiple funds for well-known, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. Pegasus will vet investment opportunities for its partners, manage the investments, then connect portfolio companies to its ecosystem of global corporate partners to accelerate growth.

The Pegasus team has invested in more than 140 startups in North America, Europe, and Asia that have pathbreaking innovations across a broad spectrum of sectors, including IT, HealthTech, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Robotics, Big Data, Quantum Computing, FinTech, and Next Generation Technologies. Pegasus’ partner network includes over 30 global corporations, such as ASUS in Taiwan and Sega in Japan. These corporations are relying on Pegasus to find and fund leading technology startups with the aim of creating partnerships that generate win-win-win outcomes – a win for the startup, a win for the corporate partner, and a win for Pegasus.

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a team of over 90 talented and dedicated individuals in offices around the world. The team is led by a group of partners with extensive experience in technology investing, entrepreneurship, business operations, strategic development and corporate management. The firm understands the value of diversity, with over ten different nationalities represented on the team. In addition, more than 40% of the team is comprised of women, setting Pegasus apart from most venture capital firms and a significant amount of the firm’s investments have gone towards female-led companies.

Pegasus Tech Ventures’ Founder, General Partner and CEO, Anis Uzzaman, firmly believes that diversity is the key to successful investment and expansion for transformative companies. “Silicon Valley is suffering from a lack of diversity right now, both within VCs and in the companies they invest in. That puts a constraint on innovation and weakens the ecosystem,” Uzzaman said. “Our goal with Pegasus is to support innovators who are really thinking differently and know how to include the best ideas and the best talent in their goal of making a dent in the universe. We’re a diverse team that supports a diverse range of founders to help the best ideas reach their full potential.”

To advance the goal of building a broad global network of corporate partners and startup companies, Pegasus organized the Startup World Cup, one of the largest startup competitions worldwide – now running startup competition events in over 35 cities around the world, across six continents, with a $1,000,000 grand investment prize. Startup World Cup reflects the Pegasus commitment to finding the best startup companies across the globe and supporting innovation ecosystems worldwide. For more information about Startup World Cup, visit www.startupworldcup.io

