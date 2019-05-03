Aiven, a Helsinki- and Boston-based cloud technology startup developing a portfolio of database-as-a-service (DBaaS) products, today announced that it’s raised $10 million in financing led by Earlybird Venture Capital. The round, which comes after $1 million in seed funding two years ago, brings its total raised to $11 million.

“We’re fully committed to, and also uniquely capable of, meeting our customers’ requirements on running workloads in any location of their choosing,” said CTO Heikki Nousiainen, “whether they select a cloud region for latency, performance or regulatory reasons.”

Aiven was founded in 2016 by a team of former F-Secure and Nokia network engineers, who spent six years architecting the cloud database hub and backend messaging systems that undergird its services. It offers managed Kafka, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, Redis, InfluxDB, and Grafana products that run on dedicated virtual machines in 85 regions around the globe. Customers can migrate among cloud providers like Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, DigitalOcean, Packet, and UpCloud using a web dashboard, and within that same dashboard, they’re able to pull up detailed visualizations that chart real-time performance.

Aiven handles all maintenance operations post-deployment, including updates, automatic backups, verified data restoration, automatic SSL certificates, virtual private cloud peering (on cloud platforms that support it), and replacement of non-functional nodes with new ones. And on the security front, the company configures firewalls on all services nodes (data stored on which is encrypted at rest and transfer) and only allows connections from specified IP addresses. Additionally, it says its integrations are compliant with regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001.

“Aiven will provide the endpoints containing metrics from your services, and you can point your … installation to them,” explains site reliability engineer Alexander Rickardsson. “Be it [a] main production monitoring installation, or just a local copy running on [a] laptop while doing development, [customers have] complete freedom and choice.”

Starter plans include three virtual machines, each running on a single processor core and paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB to 30GB of solid-state storage. They scale up to 15 virtual machines with eight processor cores each, 32GB to 360GB of RAM, and 1,500GB to 2,980GB of storage.

Aiven isn’t the only player in a DBaaS sector that’s expected to reach $14 billion by next year, according to research firm Markets and Markets. Microsoft offers its own managed database solution in Azure SQL Database, and Mongo provides MongoDB Atlas. Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform boast Amazon Relational Database Service and Google BigQuery, respectively, and IBM has Db2 on Cloud.

But Aiven has courted customers pretty successfully over the past three years. Currently, it counts Comcast, Sphero, Toyota, Gov.UK, Match Group, Scroll, Kyyt, and OVO Energy among its client base.