There’s a nursing shortage in the U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently forecast the need for an additional 203,700 registered nurses each year through 2026 to fill newly created positions and replace retirees. According to financial services firm Moody’s, rural parts of the Southern and Western U.S. will bear the brunt of the employment gap, with Georgia, Florida, Texas, and California experiencing the highest shortfalls.

That’s why former Hired.com veterans Matt Pierce and Lennie Sliwinski teamed up with nurses, software engineers, and marketers hailing from Google, LinkedIn, IBM, and other heavy-hitting tech companies to found Trusted Health, a hiring platform that matches nurse candidates with vetted temporary, travel, and staff positions. It has ramped up quickly in the two years since its formal launch; 1,000 new nurses join the company’s platform weekly, and in the first quarter alone users viewed 246,000 nursing positions.

To sustain this momentum, Trusted Health today announced that it has secured $20 million in series A funding led by Craft Ventures, with participation from Felicis Ventures and Founder Collective. Pierce, who serves as CEO, says the funds will be used to enhance the tools and resources used by its community of nurses and to increase the types and quantities of opportunities available to them.

“[N]urses continue to be in high demand. However, because they have had to rely on antiquated and inefficient recruiting processes, nurses often miss ideal opportunities that fill quickly,” said Sarah Gray, Trusted Health’s founding clinician. “Trusted Health is empowering nurses with more control over the trajectory of their careers and greater flexibility in their lives. We … [provide] a platform that gives today’s nurses a quick and easy way to find rewarding work, connect with other professionals, and access the modern benefits and features they want, along with [job] security.”

Trusted Health offers flexible nursing opportunities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, plus permanent openings for nurses seeking longer-term placement. Regardless of which employment path users choose, the startup’s team of nurse advocates — all former bedside nurses — provide one-on-one coaching and support throughout the process.

Job seekers first create a profile highlighting their credentials, certifications, and other key information. Then they upload their resume (which is automatically digitized and saved) and embark on a search for opportunities through Trusted Health’s dashboard. Once they’ve bookmarked jobs that pique their interest and indicated their preferences and preferred compensation, they’ll get automated alerts when a listing matches their experience.

Trusted Nurses serves as their W2 employer, meaning it facilitates not only contracts and onboarding, but credentialing, timekeeping, and payroll. Additionally, it provides benefits and protections such as overtime and paid sick leave, and things like health, dental, and vision insurance.

“We were intrigued by Trusted Health’s strong growth figures, which underscore that today’s nurses want a reliable and easy-to-use employment solution,” said Craft Ventures general partner and StubHub cofounder Jeff Fluhr, who intends to join Trusted Health’s board of directors. “Trusted Health has maintained capital efficiency, while demonstrating strong early momentum and consistent growth. At a time when there aren’t enough nurses to fill critical jobs, the Trusted Health team has built a successful technology-based platform that appeals to modern nurses, and ultimately helps hospitals deliver on their goal of improving patient care.”