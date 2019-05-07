Today Google introduced new features for Lens, its Visual search and computer vision tool that can recognize plants, animals, text, celebrities, and over a billion shopping items.

Google Lens will soon be able to highlight top meals at a restaurant simply by pointing your camera at the menu.

The news was shared today at Google’s I/O developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Also coming soon:

Split a bill or calculate a tip by after a meal by pointing your camera at your receipt

Read signs and other text for people who can’t read or don’t understand the printed language

Google Assistant has gradually been integrated not just into Google Home speakers and Android but also a number of Google native apps like Maps.

Lens began as a feature exclusive to Pixel smartphones, but it has since spread to Google Photos and become a native feature in flagship smartphones from companies like Sony.

As cool as that may sound, it’s not perfect. Text recognition can be pretty accurate, but its object recognition can occasionally mistaken weeds for trees or cats as caterpillars.

A Google Lens redesign was introduced last December.

More to come