After a 15-year hiatus, Microsoft has officially returned to the macOS browser scene, as its Edge browser is now available for Mac users to download. There’s only one hitch: Edge is currently available in two separate beta forms, daily and weekly, and even the typically more stable weekly version is fairly crash-prone.

Based upon Google’s Chromium, the Edge project for macOS was announced in December 2018 alongside Windows 7 and Windows 8 versions of the browser, and preview builds were promised for an “early 2019” release. Even though Edge is arriving a little late, fans will be glad to see support for Edge extensions from the Microsoft Store and multiple user profiles, as well as Mac-specific Touch Bar support for tab switching, and slightly tweaked rounded tab corners. Unfortunately, macOS Mojave’s Dark Mode is not yet supported.

While the browser’s current functionality is solid, it doesn’t include some of the Edge enhancements Microsoft announced yesterday, such as superior privacy tools or support for Collections — automated, AI-assisted gathering and organization of content you’ve browsed. Microsoft is expected to add those features to the Mac release later this year.

If you’re interested in checking out Edge for macOS in beta form, it’s free to download. As of today, there are two versions to explore: a daily Canary build and a weekly Dev build. In our testing, the Dev build crashed on a macOS Mojave installation within several minutes of its first load and exhibited issues displaying some content from the VentureBeat home page. Hopefully these problems will be fully fixed in future builds.