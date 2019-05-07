Vayyar is releasing a new version of its wall scanner that lets remodelers see through walls with “Superman vision.”

The Walabot DIY Plus expands the functionality of its predecessor so that it can see through even the most dense materials, such as lath and plaster, drywall, and concrete.

The $90 all-in-one wall scanner is helpful if you’re hanging artwork, mounting a TV, or doing more in-depth renovations, like tearing down a wall.

It provides a visual map of everything in your walls (pipes, metal and wooden studs, even rodents). The device is the successor to the Walabot DIY scanner released in 2016.

Image Credit: Vayyar

Vayyar says the Walabot DIY Plus can save you the considerable expense of accidentally cutting a house wire or breaking a plumbing pipe during remodeling. The device uses sophisticated algorithms to detect radio emissions and reflections of different objects, and it analyzes the data to figure out in real time what kind of object is hiding behind a typical wall.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Vayyar designed the Walabot DIY Plus to attach to an Android phone (with OS 6.0 and above and OTG). It is controlled via a free app in the Google Play Store. The device features a new product casing with easy slide strips that allow for smooth scanning of your walls, no matter the surface type, and a software upgrade that includes enhanced wall-scanning accuracy.

“Our team is constantly working to develop Vayyar’s 3D imaging technology and find new, innovative ways to make our customers’ lives better,” said Vayyar CEO Raviv Melamed in a statement. “The evolution of Vayyar’s flagship consumer product — Walabot DIY Plus — provides a window into your walls and pushes the boundaries of radio-wave technology. The device analyzes tens of thousands of pulses when it scans a wall, providing unprecedented 3D imaging capabilities. With the release of Walabot DIY Plus, our goal is to provide an affordable and intuitive device to turn every homeowner into a DIYer.”

Image Credit: Vayyar

Walabot DIY Plus is powered by Vayyar’s proprietary radio wave-based sensors, which make it possible to see up to 4 inches beneath a wall’s surface and create an accurate 3D map of what’s inside the wall in real time.

With more robust capabilities, Walabot DIY Plus is aimed at professionals, including renovators, plumbers, electricians, construction workers, and architects, as well as DIYers and hobbyists who want to see into their walls before beginning a home project.