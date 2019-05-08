The multibillion self-service medical exam market is having a moment, evidenced by the growth of 23andMe, Genue, and other. That’s because it makes a lot of sense: A mail-in kit saves patients the trouble of having to drive to an emergency room, clinic, or hospital. As for doctors, who perform an estimated seven billion lab tests in the U.S. annually and who use 70% of these tests in medical diagnoses, they thin out waiting rooms and help to prioritize urgent cases.

It’s no wonder, then, that companies like Everlywell and LetsGetChecked are attracting substantial follow-on funding from investors. Today, the latter announced that it’s secured $30 million in series B financing led by Leerink Transformation Partners (LTP), with participation from existing investors Optum Ventures and Qiming Venture Partners USA.

The fresh cash brings LetsGetChecked’s total raised to roughly $48.9 million, following a $14.5 million series A raise in July 2016. CEO and founder Peter Foley said the company will use it to scale its diagnostics products in the U.S. and internationally, to further develop its technology platform, and to expand its U.S. manufacturing and logistics operations.

“Early diagnostics through consumer-led screening can help solve this problem and lead to better clinical outcomes,” said Foley. “Support from investors like LTP who have a proven track record of helping to modernize healthcare aligns well with our mission and company goals of bringing specialized health testing and insights direct to consumers. I’m grateful for LTP’s investment and involvement.”

LetsGetChecked offers a range of tests in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Europe through online and brick-and-mortar partners, including CVS, Walmart, Pharmaca, and McKesson. They evaluate sexual health and wellness, covering illnesses such as herpes, hepatitis B and C, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV, celiac, Lyme, diabetes, and colon cancer, in addition to disorders involving the thyroid, liver, folate, ovarian reserve, cholesterol and omega 3 levels.

Customers order a test — either a single test or several, on a recurring basis – that ship from an ISO-accredited warehouse as soon as next-day. Then, they activate their test, answer a few health-related questions from an app or on the web, and collect A sample in the morning, at which point they return the sample using the provided prepaid shipping label.

Image Credit: LetsGetChecked

Once the sample arrives in one of LetsGetChecked’s partner labs, it’s processed by a team of technicians and the results are reviewed by board-certified clinicians, who make them available via customers’ accounts within 2 to 5 days. Throughout, users receive status updates through and can view health information and risk scores from a unified dashboard, including fitness data from wearables and fitness trackers from Apple, Fitbit, and Garmin.

Post-processing, a member of LetsGetChecked’s doctor and nursing teams walks customers through treatment and care options. They also receive a follow-up call to discuss the results live, which might be accompanied by a no-charge prescription to the pharmacy of their choice.

LetsGetChecked claims that to date, it’s performed 127,746 tests in 30 markets, and that it’s detected 3,862 infections and spotted 3,756 abnormal results.

“We have seen LetsGetChecked grow and expand successfully over the time we have been involved. We are dedicated to investing in companies that solve real life problems. This is why LetsGetChecked stands out to us,” said Qiming Venture Partners USA’s Mark McDade. “We’re excited to help the company continue to grow at a time when people want more control over their own health.”

LetsGetChecked, which was founded in 2014, has offices in New York and Dublin.