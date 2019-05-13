As Huawei CFO Sabrina Meng Wanzhou continues to fight extradition from Canada to the United States, she has written a letter to the company’s employees thanking them for their support and vowing to continue fighting charges that she and the company stole intellectual property and violated trade sanctions.

“I believe that every time I take a step forward, there are 188,000 Huawei employees taking that step with me,” Wanzhou wrote. “So no matter what difficulties or pressures I face, I will always remain determined from the bottom of my heart. I believe it is this power that joins our hands together and makes Huawei’s will as strong as a fortress.”

Wanzhou published the letter to the company’s internal employee forum Xinsheng Community. Huawei released a translated version of the letter today.

The CFO was arrested in December and is currently living at her home in Vancouver, Canada after posting $10 million in bail. As part of the terms of her release, she is kept under 24-hour surveillance and must wear an electronic monitoring device.

She was arrested by Canadian officials at the request of the United States, which has been waging an international campaign to highlight what it deems are the security risks of Huawei products and the company’s unlawful use of intellectual property.

Over the past five months, Wanzhou has become a high-profile symbol of the escalating tensions between the United States and China. President Trump again levied new tariffs on China last week in an attempt to pressure the country into renegotiating a vast trade deal. The fight to dominate the century’s key technologies has also become a centerpiece of this dispute.

Huawei has become a leader in artificial intelligence and 5G wireless technologies, and U.S. officials have been pressuring allies to avoid its products with only limited success.

In January, the U.S. Justice Department charged Huawei and Wanzhou with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business with Tehran, and with stealing robotic technology from carrier T-Mobile.

Huawei has been fighting back, in terms of public relations but also by suing the U.S. government. As for Wanzhou, she was in a Canadian court last week requesting that the case be dropped. The company continues to insist the case against her is pure politics.

With no signs of a quick resolution, Wanzhou decided to write her thank you note to employees. Here is the full text of the translation: