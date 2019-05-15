California’s hottest companies based on hiring trends, funding, news events and other high growth triggers.

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 15, 2019–

Growjo announced the fastest growing companies/startups in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Silicon Valley.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190515005138/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

These companies have been recognized for their fast pace growth over several growth metrics including hiring trends, funding and financial data, web traffic, brand awareness growth and more, to determine companies on the up and up.

Here are the top 10 for the following Regions:

San Francisco

1. Brex

2. Audentes Therapeutics

3. Niantic

4. Coinbase

5. Calm.com

6. Plaid

7. Allogene Therapeutics

8. Bungalow

9. Segment.com

10. Hims

Full List of San Francisco Companies Here

Los Angeles

1. MedMen

2. GOAT

3. EVELOZCITY

4. Bird

5. Tala

6. NEXT Trucking

7. Radiology Partners

8. Service Titan

9. Honey

10. Signal Sciences

Full List of Los Angeles Companies Here

San Diego

1. Gossamer Bio

2. Poseida Therapeutics

3. CommonGrounds Workspace

4. Rakuten Aspyrian

5. Measurabl

6. Mirati Therapeutics

7. Samumed

8. Bank of Southern California

9. Acadia Pharmaceuticals

10. Airspace Technologies

Full List of San Diego Companies Here

Silicon Valley

1. BlueVine

2. Exabeam

3. Aimmune Therapeutics

4. Verkada

5. Robinhood

6. Agora.io

7. Verbit.ai

8. TripActions

9. ZUM

10. Hippo Insurance

Full list of Silicon Valley Companies Here

“We are excited to award the fastest growing companies in California, including some of the hottest startup markets in the US,” explains Tom Blue, CEO of Growjo. “These companies have established a foothold in their respective cities through their innovative services/solutions and products and it’s exciting to see where these companies are going in the near future.”

To see if your company made the list – Check Out Growjo Here

If you would like to download the list of companies, you can do so by subscribing to Growjo to receive information on new awards, updates and content related to growth oriented companies.

Subscribe Here

For More information about Growjo, contact Jeremy Unruh, Marketing Director – Jeremy@growjo.com.

About Growjo

Growjo, the leader in awarding the fastest growing companies in the world, utilizes more than 20 unique growth indicators to assimilate the Growjo rankings every month. Growjo recognizes the top growing companies for their accomplishments through the algorithm-based list ranking, and offers the list to anyone interested in an easily formatted and free downloadable format. If you are interested in learning more about Growjo and how you can subscribe to updates and download the free list, visit Growjo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190515005138/en/

Jeremy Unruh, Marketing Director

Jeremy@growjo.com