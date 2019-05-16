Patents extend range of applications to include hollow core, pervious and aerated Solidia Concrete

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued three patents covering processes and products manufactured using Solidia Technologies‘ cement and carbon-curing technology. The patents extend the range of applications for Solidia’s processes to include hollow core, pervious and aerated concrete.

The new patents are: U.S. Patent 9,878,951, “Hollow-Core Articles and composite materials, methods of production and uses thereof,” issued January 30, 2018; U.S. Patent 9,938,189, “Pervious composite materials, methods of production and uses thereof,” issued April 10, 2018; and U.S. Patent 9,963,392, “Aerated composite materials, methods of production and uses thereof,” issued May 8, 2018.

“The three newly issued patents teach examples of enhanced utility in Solidia Concrete™ applications, such as improved durability, reduced manufacturing cost, and fast curing within 24 hours compared to 28 days for conventional concrete,” explained Solidia Chief Technology Officer Nicholas DeCristofaro, Ph.D. These patents can be practiced leveraging Solidia Technologies existing global patent portfolio that includes 19 issued U.S. patents, 85 issued patents outside the U.S. and over 200 outstanding patent applications around the world.

Solidia’s systems offer superior products that address the cement industry’s goal of reducing its carbon emissions, which contribute 3 to 5% of global CO 2 pollution. Solidia’s patented processes start with an energy-saving, sustainable cement. Concrete made with this cement is then cured with CO 2 instead of water. Together, the sustainable cement and CO 2 -cured concrete reduce the carbon footprint of cement and concrete by up to 70%. Additionally, up to 100% of the water used in concrete production can be recovered and recycled.

Solidia Concrete is produced using the same aggregate and mixing/forming equipment as traditional concrete, eliminating barriers to adoption. “With our increasingly comprehensive patent portfolio, Solidia ushers in the next generation of cement and concrete,” said Solidia President and CEO Tom Schuler. “Our technologies are helping make sustainability business as usual in the global US$1 trillion concrete and US$300 billion cement markets.”

Solidia’s investors include Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Bright Capital, BASF, BP, LafargeHolcim, Total Energy Ventures, Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) Climate Investments, Air Liquide, Bill Joy and other private investors.

Solidia’s R&D collaborators have included LafargeHolcim, Air Liquide, CDS Group, DOT‘s Federal Highway Administration, DOE‘s National Energy Technology Laboratory, the EPA, Rutgers University, Purdue University, Ohio University, and the University of South Florida.

