Arm normally designs chips for a wide range of low-power devices. But today it is launching Space Analytics to empower property managers to better use available space in order to maximize revenue and lower costs.

The tool is aimed at property managers of coworking spaces, commercial offices, and hotels and promises to improve space utilization and better predict availability.

To do this, Space Analytics leverages off-the-shelf internet of things devices, and that’s where it intersects with Arm’s typical products, which provide the brains and sensors for IoT hardware.

Commercial building property managers are under pressure to maximize value per square foot and to deliver optimal experiences for their occupants. IoT can help solve these challenges by providing better insights and predictability around space usage, including room occupancy, resource trends, and traffic patterns.

Additionally, property managers can leverage the physical data insights from IoT to design energy-efficient and monetizable spaces, as well as increasing employee safety, productivity, and engagement.

Based on the Pelion IoT platform, Space Analytics securely gathers and analyzes data from off-the-shelf IoT devices (such as smart lighting, sensors, locks, IP cameras, and badge readers) to deliver actionable insights and predict availability of space.

A property manager can use it to provide discounted pricing to customers for non-peak hours, offer the best and closest available working space, or reduce operating expenses related to energy, cleaning, and lighting through a better understanding of usage and occupancy. The manager can also pair this with Arm’s indoor lighting solution to tailor room lighting based on users’ preferences.

Another example of where Space Analytics will provide immediate value is for the rapidly growing coworking spaces market. In fact, Europe is forecast to have 255 million square feet of commercial property dedicated to coworking spaces in 2019, due in large part to the growing numbers of self-employed and startups looking for flexibility and cost savings.

This is why Irelands Dogpatch Labs chose Space Analytics for its Dublin Docklands startup hub. The company is implementing the solution to improve dynamic management of spaces throughout its facilities, which will help it optimize the space and enhance usability for its community of around 80 startups and 400 entrepreneurs.

Space Analytics and Indoor Lighting are currently available and can be purchased as standalone offerings or in conjunction with one another. These Pelion Smart Spaces solutions offer a secure and scalable way for companies to easily obtain actionable insights, onboard any device, and rapidly incorporate new features from the company’s vast ecosystem of application partners.