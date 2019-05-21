MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 21, 2019–

Entac Medical Inc. announced today that an abstract entitled, Prospective Analysis of an Acoustic Biomarker for Successful Early Oral Re-feeding Following Major Abdominal Surgery, has been accepted for podium presentation at the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress in October 2019. The presentation demonstrates prospective validation of PrevisEA, Entac’s non-invasive device for the prediction of postoperative ileus in major abdominal surgery.

Postoperative ileus (POI) is acute paralysis of the gastrointestinal tract occurring 2-7 days after surgery causing nausea and vomiting, distended abdomen and pain. It occurs in 15%-30% of patients in this population. There are currently no methods to predict which patients will develop POI, making delayed onset of POI among the most common causes of readmission for patients treated using enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS, aka Fast Track) protocols. In some postoperative protocols, clinicians withhold re-feeding in order to determine if POI will occur, significantly prolonging length of stay and increasing costs.

Dr. Jennifer Hrabe, the study’s lead author at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, stated, “Using an acoustic biomarker referred to as MH4, PrevisEA identifies patient risk for POI at or before postoperative hour 12. This provides clinicians an opportunity to optimize the re-feeding and discharge strategy for patients who are and who are not risk for POI.”

“We believe PrevisEA will be an important tool in optimizing postoperative care and are excited that ACS has recognized the clinical significance of this technology in accepting this for podium presentation. The technology is noninvasive, simple to use and is highly sensitive in predicting POI. We continue to move PrevisEA rapidly through clinical development and look forward to soon commercializing the device,” said John W. Cromwell MD, Chief Medical Officer of Entac.

The presentation will occur at the ACS Clinical Congress 2019 on October 28 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, CA.

About Entac Medical Inc. and PrevisEA

Entac Medical is a predictive analytics company developing noninvasive devices for the prediction and diagnosis of gastrointestinal and other medical conditions.

Entac’s flagship device, PrevisEA, uses patented audio spectral analysis to noninvasively detect a novel acoustic biomarker, MH4. The analysis of this biomarker within 12 hours after surgery allows prediction of subsequent postoperative ileus. This enables clinicians to accurately determine re-feeding and discharge strategies for patients to optimize postop care and reduce costs. Use of PrevisEA will reduce readmission rates and length of stay and may be effectively used in combination with different postoperative care protocols including enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005084/en/

Buddy Lyons, CEO

blyons@entacmedical.com

www.entacmedical.com