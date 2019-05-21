Huawei sub-brand Honor unveiled its new flagship phones today at an event in London. The smartphone maker lifted the lid on the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro, a week after it launched the lower-specced “Lite” incarnation.

While Huawei would undoubtedly have liked to keep the focus of today’s launch squarely on its new devices, there was no escaping events of the past week. To recap, the company was added to a U.S. trade blacklist, thus preventing any U.S. business from selling components to the Chinese company. Then, over the weekend, the world began to realize that this ban also applies to software and Google revealed that it would have to stop providing Huawei with support for Android and related Google services.

Yesterday, the U.S. issued a temporary stay of execution, allowing Huawei to continue trading with U.S. companies (including Google) until August. But the writing is on the wall for Huawei, which will likely have to explore other options for its mobile operating system (OS), a scenario it has reportedly been planning for by developing its own OS.

The Honor 20 series lineup was already Google-certified before the trade ban came into effect, so these phones won’t be directly impacted — for now, at least. They will have access to the usual array of Google apps and services, but consumers may hesitate to shell out hundreds of dollars for a brand with an uncertain future in terms of Android support.

To look at things from another angle, it’s conceivable that the Honor 20 series will be the last Huawei phones to ship with Google’s flavor of Android. But there is still plenty of scope for more twists and turns in the months ahead.

Now to the crux of today’s news.

In truth, it can be a little tricky keeping tabs on all the new devices coming from Huawei and its offshoot. A couple of months back, Huawei unveiled its latest premium handsets in the form of the P30 and P30 Pro, while the Honor View20 went to market a few months before that. Some might argue that the Honor 20 series could cause a little confusion, coming so soon after the View20, but Honor did exactly the same thing with the Honor 10 / Honor View 10, which launched months apart.

Different but same

Image Credit: VentureBeat

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are broadly similar, insofar as they share the same Kirin 980 AI chipset, 6.26-inch “all-view” display (2340 x 1080), and 32-megapixel selfie camera. Key differences include battery: 3,750mAh versus 4,000mAh; storage/processor configurations: 128GB (ROM) / 6GB (RAM) versus 256GB (ROM) / 8GB (RAM); and a slightly different rear camera setup (more on that below).

In truth, we already knew quite a lot about the Honor 20 devices, and as we wrote earlier this month, the lineup helps illustrate how smartphone layouts are evolving. The selfie camera is becoming established as a pinhole embedded beside the top edge of the display, though of course some companies are continuing to iterate on this layout with front-facing shooters that retract and even rotate.

Flip the Honor 20 Pro around, and we can see that this is the first Honor flagship to come with a rear quad-lens camera setup. The Pro incarnation features a 48-megapixel main lens (which is becoming the norm in Android flagships), an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 16-megapixel super wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In the non-Pro Honor 20, this lens is a 2-megapixel depth assist camera.

Image Credit: VentureBeat

Image Credit: VentureBeat

For the most part, fingerprint readers have been placed on the front bezel, put on the rear of the device, or — as of recently — in the screen itself. With the Honor 20 series, Huawei has shifted the fingerprint reader onto the right-hand side of the device — it’s basically embedded into the power button.

Image Credit: VentureBeat

The theory here is that because most users holds their phone either with their thumb or forefinger resting against the edge of the device, this will serve as a more natural way to unlock a device or authenticate an app.

Image Credit: VentureBeat

This isn’t a completely new design concept, with the likes of Sony, ZTE, Samsung, and Huawei’s Honor itself previously introducing side-mounted fingerprint readers to their phones. But it is interesting to see this feature make a reappearance in a 2019 flagship. And alongside the ever-shifting selfie camera, this represents part of a broader trend where OEMs are iterating various design layouts to see what works best and garners the best feedback.

The Android factor

As with its other devices, the Honor 20 series will ship with its own Android skin — Magic UI 2.1.0, which is pretty similar to the heavily-tweaked EMUI that comes with Huawei’s own-brand handsets. These Android configurations haven’t always been to everyone’s tastes, but given what the future may hold for the company on the Android front, it will be surely be better than having to use a forked version of Android sans Google’s usually array of applications. It’s not set in stone, but that could be what the future holds for Huawei.

In terms of availability, we can expect the Honor 20 series to launch in the usual markets across Europe and Asia (the U.S. of course is not on the agenda). And for pricing, users can expect to pay €499 ($556) / €599 ($668).

Huawei will no doubt want to focus all its marketing pizzazz today on its glitzy new Honor flagship lineup, but the shine has been taken off the launch with recent developments in the U.S.

Indeed, 2018 was a bumper year for Huawei, with the company claiming its smartphone shipments jump by a third to over 200 million units, and it’s slowly creeping up on Samsung as the top dog. But with all the recent negative publicity, and huge question marks over its ability to access Google’s Android ecosystem in the future, consumers could be hesitant to dig too deep following this latest launch.