VoiceSell has raised $4 million in funding to bring voice-based control to existing online stores, making it much easier for people to order goods from mobile phones while on the run.

The Santa Clara, California-based company uses natural language processing (NLP) to enable voice on ecommerce transactions, and it is making its VoiceSell ecommerce solution available for beta testing.

The funding came from a syndicate of angel investors led by Channel Mark Investments in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

VoiceSell enables any ecommerce retailer to instantly add a robust and fully private voice agent to any existing online store. Developed over a decade, VoiceSell uses a proprietary next-generation NLP engine to add voice to serve ecommerce vendors and customers alike.

VoiceSell’s patented voice-shopping solution speeds customers through the retailer’s store. Unlike other standalone voice solutions, retailers continue to own their customer relationships, conversations, and transaction details — which is definitely not the case with Google or Amazon online voice offerings.

Image Credit: VoiceSell

Along similar lines, the shopper can also rest assured their voice and data will not be transmitted back to these vendors (or any other company outside of their current shopping experience).

VoiceSell understands most desktop and mobile destinations with no programming required. Within a few minutes of setup, it overlays any online store with full voice navigation, an interactive agent to answer customer questions, and a greatly simplified and natural voice ordering process, without the need for a website redesign.

Using VoiceSell, customers can go through the entire buying process by voice, enabling mobile and other customers to browse, search, and check out without even touching a keyboard. It also enhances ADA compliance on any website for visually disabled shoppers.

“VoiceSell is a completely new approach to giving retailers a uniquely private and robust voice experience. Unlike Alexa or Google Assistant, VoiceSell uses its NLP and AI technology to painlessly analyze a customer’s website and instantly create a robust interactive voice and visual experience that is totally private, edge-processed and secure,” said Mike McEvoy, CEO of VoiceSell, in a statement.

The seed round is still open for new investors. The product is expected to debut in the second quarter of 2019, with support for Magento, DemandWare, Shopify, BigCommerce, Kibo, and other major commerce platforms.