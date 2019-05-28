iRobot today launched two new robots: the Roomba s9+ robot vacuum cleaner and the Braava jet m6 robot mop. The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal starts at $1,299 and €1,499. The Roomba s9 without the Clean Base starts at $999. The Braava jet m6 robot mop starts at $499 and €699. All the robots are available for purchase today in the U.S. and Canada. They will start shipping in select European countries on July 12, 2019.

The two robots can use iRobot’s Imprint Link Technology to “talk to each other” — vacuuming and then mopping automatically. The technology also works with the Roomba i7+, which launched in September. iRobot is thus introducing two robots that can clean together “as a team.” Owners of the robots can initiate a “Linked clean” in the iRobot Home app.

Marketing speak aside, the robots aren’t really communicating nor cleaning as a team — they’re just working sequentially (the relay happens via the cloud). First your Roomba i7+ or Roomba s9+ vacuums your floors in the selected area. When it’s finished and has docked, the Braava jet m6 goes out and mops those same floors. After they’re both done, you’ll get a notification that vacuuming and mopping are complete.

“In 2018, iRobot brought robot memory and automatic bin emptying to the Roomba robot vacuum, ushering in a level of hands-free cleaning automation not previously realized in consumer robots,” iRobot CEO Colin Angle said in a statement. “With the launch of the Roomba s9+ and Braava jet m6, iRobot has achieved another automation milestone for home robots. Not only can customers forget about vacuuming for weeks at a time, but their robot vacuum and mop can now work together — automatically vacuuming then mopping — without any effort from the user.”

Roomba s9+

Unlike the last few iterations, the new Roomba s9+ is an entirely redesigned Roomba. iRobot claims it is “the most intelligent, powerful, and deepest cleaning Roomba robot to date.” Like the Roomba i7+, it maps, remembers rooms, and empties itself. But it can also work with its mop brother.

Furthermore, the Roomba S9+ features 30% wider rubber cleaning brushes and 40-times the suction of previous Roomba vacuums. It also sports a new 3D sensor that helps it navigate large spaces, along edges, and deep into corners. The sensor constantly scans what’s ahead at a rate of 25 times per second.

There’s even a specially designed Corner Brush. This is presumably meant to address the common complaint that Roombas don’t effectively clean corners. The Corner Brush uses five-angled arms to redirect dirt and debris from corners and along walls so the robot can vacuum them up.

The Roomba s9+ claims to have the first Anti-Allergen System that traps and locks pollen and mold allergens, keeping them from escaping the robot or its dock. Its so-called High-Efficiency Filter captures 99% of mold, pollen, and dust mite allergens.

Braava jet m6

The Braava jet m6 robot mop works with either Dry Sweeping or Wet Mopping cleaning pads. In Dry Sweeping mode, the pad uses electrostatic force to capture dirt, dust, and pet hair. In Wet Mopping mode, the Precision Jet Spray and pad tackle sticky messes, grime, and kitchen grease.

Like the Roomba s9+, the Braava jet m6 uses iAdapt 3.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology and Imprint Smart Mapping to learn your home’s floor plan. Using the iRobot Home app, you can tell the Braava jet m6 which rooms to clean.

The Braava jet m6 robot is designed for hard floor surfaces, such as hardwood, tile, and stone. It features a Maximized-Edge design for getting into corners and along edges. Like various Roombas, if the robot mop runs low on battery before its cleaning job is finished, it will automatically recharge and resume cleaning until the job is complete. When the robot is done mopping, you can place it over a waste basket and hit the “eject” button to avoid touching the dirty cleaning pad.