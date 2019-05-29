Los Angeles-based Mission, a managed AWS services firm formed in 2018 from the merger of three consulting companies (Reliam, Stratalux, and G2 Tech Group), today announced that it’s raised $15 million in equity financing from Great Hill Partners and other limited partners, with undisclosed additional capital to fund acquisitions should they arise. CFO Stewart Armstrong said the proceeds will be used to accelerate growth through 2020 and lay the groundwork for new technologies, systems, and go-to-market strategies.

This latest installment follows on the heels of a $75 million contribution from Great Hill Partners to Mission’s coffers in 2017, approximately $40 million of which has been spent so far. Mission evidently made the most of it — it boasts a customer base north of 200 brands that includes Runkeeper, the Boston Celtics, Apperian, LifeLock, and Subatomic Studios, and it’s expanded nationwide to hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, New York, and soon Chicago.

“Mission continues to experience strong momentum through 2018 and into 2019,” said Armstrong. “We remain disruptive in the market as we strive to continue to deliver unique value to our customers. The Great Hill team continues to be a valuable partner for Mission, and I’m excited to put this additional funding to work as we expand and optimize our go-to-market strategies and accelerate the deployment of new, world-class technologies and services to our customers. We remain focused on helping more organizations achieve their cloud goals, no matter how challenging, with our expertly orchestrated AWS management and optimization.”

Mission provides account configuration services, routine maintenance services, and backup and disaster recovery services with around-the-clock monitoring and support. Its specialists perform root-cause analysis and remediation for bottlenecks and security threats, which they spend time identifying, troubleshooting, and ultimately resolving. Mission’s teams develop action plans for fine-tuning services and infrastructure and addressing threats and anomalies, and they’re responsible for charting out scalable cloud development roadmaps using automation systems that control release schedules, expedite the implementation of features like autoscaling, and more.

Mission additionally offers migration readiness and planning services, along with post-migration testing and validation. And its consultants attempt to anticipate cost overruns and missed deadlines by triaging sequencing and identifying critical priorities.

A cloud-hosted portal offers insights into metrics for every app running in customers’ cloud environments, and automatically aggregates and logs data across environments. It tracks overall spend by project, business unit, and department, and its built-in security tools detect and isolate vulnerabilities before they cause serious harm.

“Mission continues to prove itself as an exceptionally capable provider of managed cloud services,” said Great Hill Partners principal Drew Loucks. “The company has really made its mark in a rapidly growing market, with enterprises across verticals eager to realize the tremendous benefits of migrating to the cloud and harnessing all that AWS has to offer. Mission has also been effective at bringing in the right expertise required to make their customer engagements so successful, and our additional investment will ensure accelerated growth throughout this year and next.”