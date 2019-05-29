– First Runner-up HD Medical Only Healthcare Company Chosen from over 1000 Global Startup Entries –

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 29, 2019–

HD Medical, Inc. of Santa Clara, CA today announces it has been awarded First Runner-up in the Silicon Valley Open Doors Technology Investment Pitch Competition. The company reviewed the impact of how its innovative new ECG-enabled intelligent stethoscope, HD Steth™, is saving lives through HD Medical’s Screening as a Service (SaaS) business model.

“We awarded HD Medical SVOD19’s First Runner-up Award from 26 start-up finalists selected from more than 1000 applications,” said Anna Dvornikova, Managing Partner of TEC Ventures, the founder of SVOD. “Some of the best Silicon Valley investors judged companies during the 2-day conference. To win this award, HD Medical demonstrated truly disruptive ideas and impact, perfect product-market fit, a passionate team and the utmost readiness to raise funds,” continues Dvornikova.

HD Medical’s Social Impact

“HD Medical addresses both UN Sustainable Development Goals and UNICEF Custodian Indicators with a mass screening program in India where we are training 50 healthcare workers on HD Steth to screen over 500,000 children during 2019,” said Arvind Thiagarajan, Founder and CEO of HD Medical. “This is the largest initiative of its kind by threefold. Over the next 5 years, we will train over 3,000 healthcare workers who will screen 50 million underserved children worldwide,” adds Thiagarajan.

HD Steth™ Leveraging AI to Accelerate Risk Assessment

HD Steth delivers high-fidelity audio quality plus real-time visualization of heart sounds and ECG waveforms on a mobile device. In addition, HD Steth leverages AI-driven murmur detection with clinically proven accuracy of 90% sensitivity and 99% specificity. HD Steth can accurately and quickly identify congenital heart disease (CHD) at point-of-care accelerating risk assessment for the underserved.

About SVOD

Silicon Valley Open Doors is an international startup investment conference focused on Impact Through High-Tech Entrepreneurship; early startup founders from all over the world meet successful founders, famous Silicon Valley investors, and industry legends, who are shaping our lives today and influencing our future.

In SVOD’s 15-year history, every 3rd participating startup has been funded and about $850M has been raised to date from funds such as Draper Associates, Founders Fund, Salesforce, Yuri Milner, Y Combinator, etc. For more information, visit www.svod.org.

About HD Medical, Inc.

HD Medical, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based innovator of digital health solutions for AI-enabled detection and management of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The company delivers its intelligent cardiac care solutions and products globally to medical professionals, hospitals and medical institutions as well as veterinarians through channel partners. For more information please visit www.hdmedicalgroup.com.

Note to editors: HD Steth is a trademark of HD Medical, Inc. All other company, organization, product or alliance names herein remain the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005179/en/

Kristi Furrer

HD Medical, Inc.

303.525.0924

kristi@hdmedicalgroup.com