Nimble – the Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 and G Suite – today announced that it has been named the top Sales Intelligence Software Tool for Small Business Satisfaction and overall Market Leader for the sixth consecutive year by G2 Crowd (the world’s leading business software reviews platform).

Nimble has been named Sales Intelligence Leader based on receiving the highest Customer Satisfaction scores in all small business sales intelligence categories (according to verified user reviews) and having a large market presence. Nimble is also recognized as a Market Leader for small business CRM and email tracking.

Ninety seven percent of Office 365 and G Suite users rated Nimble 4 or 5 stars for providing data and insights that help salespeople find new opportunities and take advantage of them. Specifically, Nimble earned top scores for small business teams in the following categories:

Most Implementable , based on deployment and implementation data. Users report an average of 12 days to go-live, versus the 27-day category average. They also report a 78 percent user adoption rate , vs. 66 percent reported for the category overall.

, based on deployment and implementation data. Users report an average of versus the 27-day category average. They also report a , vs. 66 percent reported for the category overall. Best Relationship Tool , based on ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood-to-recommend data. Users said they would be likely to recommend Nimble at a rate of 92 percent .

, based on ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood-to-recommend data. Users said they would be . Best Results , based on estimated return on investment and meets requirements data. Average ROI for Nimble is six months , versus 10.1 months for the category average.

, based on estimated return on investment and meets requirements data. , versus 10.1 months for the category average. Best Usability, based on ease of use, ease of administration, and adoption data. Nimble earned a 9.02 usability score, versus 8.1 percent for the category average.

“We are grateful to the hundreds of Nimble customers who continue to share their experiences using Nimble to improve the quality and quantity of sales leads and access data and insights needed to take advantage of them,” said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara. “Regardless of whether customers use Nimble as a stand-alone CRM with in-the-box enrichment or as a sales intelligence tool for their existing CRM system, Nimble has been instrumental in helping teams and individuals drive business opportunities and close deals more effectively to propel rapid growth.”

“Nimble gave me game-changing information on a contact I was about to meet with,” said Anthony Miller, CEO of IT consultancy and services firm Wot-Link. “In addition to being the CIO, I found out the contact was also the CEO and one of the owners, sat on several boards, and ran a nonprofit. I walked into that meeting much more prepared knowing I was meeting with a critical decision maker. Nimble gave me that insight I wouldn’t have known otherwise.”

“Nimble minimizes the amount of research our sales reps have to do so they can focus on making productive connections,” said Brad Banyas, CEO of OMI. His SaaS communications management company is using Nimble to enrich Salesforce contacts. “We estimated saving about 10 hours a week by using Nimble.”

Sales intelligence software – helps companies use internal and external data to increase sales and improve sales processes. Companies use sales intelligence software to improve the quality and quantity of sales leads by using data to find new opportunities and provide salespeople with the information they need to take advantage of them. This type of software is used by marketing and sales executives to define and implement sales strategies based on their data combined with external data in their CRM software such as lists of prospects, databases of contacts, etc.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the leading global provider of simple, smart CRM for small business teams using Office 365 or G Suite. It combines the strength of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, pipeline management, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable company and contact insights – everywhere you work. Nimble has been named “Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use” and CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd in Spring 2019 for the eighth consecutive year, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the eighth consecutive time, and users’ choice award winner by Fit Small Business. Try Nimble’s 14-day free trial today. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.

