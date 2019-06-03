New Senior Roles in Engineering and Strategy Solutions Also Filled

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 3, 2019–

Annex Cloud, an industry leading customer marketing and loyalty commerce solution for mid-market and enterprise brands, manufacturers, retailers and distributors, announced today that Jeff Herrera has been hired as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005149/en/

Jeff Herrera, New CMO at Annex Cloud (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to have Jeff on our team,” says Al Lalani, CEO of Annex Cloud. “Jeff is a very talented e-commerce senior executive with a strong track record of success at companies like Visa, NBC Universal, Western Union, eBay, Inc./Magento, Guidance, etc. His extensive experience in both commerce services and technology products with respect to e-commerce platforms such as Magento Commerce (now, Adobe Commerce Cloud), Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Hybris, Shopify Plus, Episerver and Big Commerce, will be invaluable to Annex Cloud as we continue to advance our loyalty and customer marketing solutions for our clients.”

“Annex Cloud has a best of breed customer marketing and loyalty technology platform that is ideal for clients who are looking to maximize revenue per user (RPU), retain customers, and capture cost efficiencies for internal marketing and development teams,” says Jeff Herrera, CMO at Annex Cloud. “The Annex Cloud marketing and loyalty solution has been a premier commerce technology solution among many brands and retailers for the last several years, but what is most exciting is the ongoing investments the company is making in additional products, features and functionality to accelerate incremental revenue growth for our clients.”

Herrera holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine, and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from California State University, Chico.

Annex Cloud also recently appointed Narasimha Voruganti as Vice President of Engineering and Matt Reeves as Head of Strategic Solutions. Voruganti has over 20 years of experience in various engineering and technical leadership roles at Bank of America, NEOGOV and NBC Universal. Prior to joining Annex Cloud, Matt Reeves spent over 16 years at SAP in various leadership roles in product development, commerce marketing, strategic customer solutions, manufacturing, analytics, supply chain and retail.

About Annex Cloud

Since 2010, Annex Cloud has provided more than 250 leading brands and retailers, including Hewlett-Packard, Bed Bath & Beyond, G.H. Bass, Olympus and VF Corp., with the ability to engage tens of millions of their customers one-to-one at scale.

Annex Cloud’s customer marketing platform provides fully integrated Customer Loyalty, Referral Marketing, and User Generated Content solutions that seamlessly work together to optimize the customer journey and deliver a unified customer experience, a greater quantity and quality of referrals and content, and more high-quality and resilient customer relationships.

Learn more at https://www.annexcloud.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005149/en/

Israel Serna

Marketing Director

info@annexcloud.com

866.802.8806 ext. 715