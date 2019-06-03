The global remittance market is showing no sign of slowing. Recent World Bank data showed that remittances — payments made by individuals working abroad to someone in their home country — hit $689 billion in 2018, representing a year-on-year increase of around 10%.

For context, remittances account for more global payments each year than foreign aid, serving as a crucial facet of international development financing.

And it’s against that backdrop that we’ve seen a slew of investments into companies that help people move their money between countries. The latest is London-based WorldRemit, which has just announced a $175 million series D round, led by Accel, TCV, and Leapfrog Investments. This takes the company’s total funding to more than $400 million, and follows its $40 million series C round from back in 2017.

Founded in 2010, WorldRemit targets migrants with a global money-transfer service that helps them send money to families back in their home country. Big-name incumbents such as Western Union and MoneyGram already offer such services, of course, but WorldRemit promises a number of advantages, such as clearer fees, speedier transfers, and more.

WorldRemit isn’t yet making a profit, but it revealed last year that it expected to do so some time in 2019. With another $175 million in the bank, the company said that it’s looking to continue expanding globally, while it plans to launch a new money-transfer service aimed specifically at businesses that trade internationally — with a particular focus on emerging markets.

“For more than eight years, our core purpose has been and continues to be to help migrants send money to their families, friends and communities,” noted WorldRemit CEO Breon Corcoran, in a press release. “Our customers play a key role in the economies where they work and their remittances are important to their home countries. Our mission is to help them transfer money as securely and speedily as possible while reducing the cost to our customers.”

We’re seeing a great deal of activity in the remittances space of late. Last year, TransferGo raised $17.5 million and Azimo raised $20 million, while PayPal began rolling out its Xoom money-transfer service internationally. And a few weeks back, TransferWise raised $292 million at a $3.5 billion valuation.

WorldRemit said that it now helps around 4 million people send money from 50 countries to 150 countries, and last year the U.S. became its biggest “send” market after gaining a license to operate across all states.

The U.S. is in fact the biggest source of remittances globally, while India, China, and Mexico are among the top remittance markets for receiving money.