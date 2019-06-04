Quick-Turn Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer Provides Rapid Production of Technologically Advanced Product Designs and Value-Added Global Program Management

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced the acquisition of APCT, Inc., a leading manufacturer of highly reliable, quick-turn printed circuit board (PCB) prototypes with global production management capabilities. Angeles is partnering with APCT management with the aim of accelerating the company’s profitable growth, pursuing accretive bolt-on acquisitions, expanding global production capabilities, and driving systems integration and investment. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“APCT is a leading provider of advanced quick-turn PCB prototypes for many of the world’s leading aerospace and defense, industrial, and consumer electronics companies,” said Timothy Meyer and Jordan Katz, Co-founders and Managing Partners of Angeles Equity Partners. “We are excited to partner with the APCT team, which has a long and successful history of executing a differentiated business model in this sector. We believe this is a compelling opportunity to leverage our firm’s strategy, M&A, and operational capabilities to help APCT realize its full potential.”

APCT locations in Silicon Valley, Southern California and Connecticut are in close proximity to the nation’s leading engineering innovation centers and deliver on promises of world-class cycle times and quality, robust engineering collaboration, and comprehensive global program management. APCT provides advanced PCB technology for customers, including High Density Interconnect (HDI) and High Speed Digital (HSD) solutions for rigid, flex, and rigid-flex designs.

“The Angeles Equity Partners team has significant experience creating value in businesses,” said Steve Robinson, CEO of APCT. “We believe a great future lies ahead for APCT – and Angeles is the right partner to help accelerate our growth trajectory through technological innovations and strategic acquisitions.”

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s strategic, operational and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About APCT, Inc.

Founded in 1977, APCT, Inc. enables superior execution of advanced circuit board designs through design for manufacturability (DFM) engineering, industry-leading prototype turn times, global program management, and passionate, committed people who earn customers’ trust daily. Domestic manufacturing is located in Silicon Valley, Southern California and Connecticut with strategic global production partners in China, Japan, Taiwan, and Vietnam. APCT is committed to total customer satisfaction through quality leadership and continuous process improvement. Learn more online at APCT.com.

