Google today launched Chrome 75 for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. The release includes hint for low latency canvas contexts, files supported in the Web Share API, numeric separators, and more developer features. You can update to the latest version now using Chrome’s built-in updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome.

With over 1 billion users, Chrome is both a browser and a major platform that web developers must consider. In fact, with Chrome’s regular additions and changes, developers often have to stay on top of everything available — as well as what has been deprecated or removed.

Android and iOS

Chrome 75 for Android is rolling out slowly on Google Play. We’ll update this section when the changelog is live.

Chrome 75 for iOS is also rolling out slowly on Apple’s App Store. It includes two improvements:

To protect your privacy, links that are clicked in Incognito mode will no longer open native applications.

Custom search engine settings now show the search engine’s icon.

Chrome 75 is not a major mobile release.

Security fixes

Chrome 75 implements 42 security fixes. The following were found by external researchers:

[$5000][956597] High CVE-2019-5828: Use after free in ServiceWorker. Reported by leecraso of Beihang University and Guang Gong of Alpha Team, Qihoo 360 on 2019-04-25

[$500][958533] High CVE-2019-5829: Use after free in Download Manager. Reported by Lucas Pinheiro, Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research on 2019-05-01

[$TBD][665766] Medium CVE-2019-5830: Incorrectly credentialed requests in CORS. Reported by Andrew Krasichkov, Yandex Security Team on 2016-11-16

[$TBD][950328] Medium CVE-2019-5831: Incorrect map processing in V8. Reported by yngwei(JiaWei, Yin) of IIE Varas and sakura of Tecent Xuanwu Lab on 2019-04-07

[$TBD][959390] Medium CVE-2019-5832: Incorrect CORS handling in XHR. Reported by Sergey Shekyan (Shape Security) on 2019-05-03

[$N/A][945067] Medium CVE-2019-5833: Inconsistent security UI placement. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2019-03-23

[$N/A][962368] Medium CVE-2019-5834: URL spoof in Omnibox on iOS. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2019-05-13

[$1000][939239] Medium CVE-2019-5835: Out of bounds read in Swiftshader. Reported by Wenxiang Qian of Tencent Blade Team on 2019-03-07

[$1000][947342] Medium CVE-2019-5836: Heap buffer overflow in Angle. Reported by Omair on 2019-03-29

[$500][918293] Medium CVE-2019-5837: Cross-origin resources size disclosure in Appcache . Reported by Adam Iwaniuk on 2018-12-30

[$500][893087] Low CVE-2019-5838: Overly permissive tab access in Extensions. Reported by David Erceg on 2018-10-08

[$500][925614] Low CVE-2019-5839: Incorrect handling of certain code points in Blink. Reported by Masato Kinugawa on 2019-01-26

[$N/A][951782] Low CVE-2019-5840: Popup blocker bypass. Reported by Eliya Stein, Jerome Dangu on 2019-04-11

[970244] Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other initiatives

Google thus spent at least $9,000 in bug bounties for this release, which is easily the lowest amount in years. As always, the security fixes alone should be enough incentive for you to upgrade.

Developer features

The canvas.getContext() method now supports a desynchronized hint, which provides a low-latency alternative to the now deprecated NaCl/PPAPI solution. To use the new solution, which requires either 2D or WebGL context types, pass desynchronized: true in the options parameter of canvas.getContext() and specify CanvasRenderingContext2D , a WebGL2RenderingContext , or a 65 WebGL2ComputeRenderingContext as the context type.

Next, files are now supported by the Web Share API. For years, Google has been working to bring native sharing capabilities to the web. The Web Share API allows web apps to invoke the same share dialog box as a native app. The implementation brings a new method and a new shareData property.

Numeric literals now allow underscores ( _ , U+005F ) as separators to make them more readable. Underscores can only appear between digits, and consecutive underscores are not allowed.

Chrome 75 also updates the V8 JavaScript engine to version 7.5. It includes implicit caching of WebAssembly compilation artifacts, bulk memory operations in WebAssembly, numeric separators in JavaScript, and better performance. Check out the full changelog for more information.

Other developer features in this release include:

For a full rundown of what’s new, check out the Chrome 75 milestone hotlist.

Google releases a new version of its browser every six weeks or so. Chrome 76 will arrive by end of July.