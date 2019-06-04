It’s safe to say that data warehouses — large stores of data accumulated from a range of systems — are having a moment. According to a recent survey published by Dresner Advisory Services, big data adoption reached 53% in 2017 for all companies interviewed in 2017, up from 17% in 2015. And IDC recently pegged big data analytics products and services revenue for 2018 at a whopping $150 billion, a 12.4% year-over-year uptick.

Perhaps that’s why startups like Matillion, a U.K.-based developer of cloud data integration software for Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Snowflake, have managed to attract tens of millions of dollars in venture capital. Case in point: Matillion today announced that it’s secured $35 million in series C financing round led by Battery Ventures, with participation from existing investors Sapphire Ventures and Scale Venture Partners. CEO Matthew Scullion says that the fresh funds, which come bring the company’s total raised to $60 million and come after a year during which revenue grew by triple digits, will accelerate research and development.

“It’s our view that every company in the world needs to compete using data, and most of the time they’ll do this in the cloud. Only the cloud offers the speed, agility, power, and economics to cope with this demand for data insights, and to manage the exponentially growing data volumes and complexities that we work with today,” said Scullion. “As the leader in purpose-built … software for cloud data warehouses, Matillion is perfectly positioned to help our customers compete and win using data. That’s why we’re so excited to raise this round, partner with the great team at Battery Ventures, and to once again accelerate our business and the development of our current and future products.”

Matillion’s products can join, filter, rank, convert, aggregate, and transpose data from various sources to ease cloud migrations and transformations. They connect to platforms like Amazon S3 and Amazon RDS, Google Analytics, customer relationship management portals like Salesforce, social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter), and even payments processors (Stripe, Quickbooks, Paypal), and they enable users with the right permissions to import and export projects or suss out the status of ongoing tasks from instance-level audit logs.

Moreover, Matillion enables admins to design and schedule reusable, parameter-driven data jobs and visually orchestrate workflows with transactions, decisions, and loops, in part through Bash and Python scripting and component generation tooling. Perhaps more useful still, it lets them generate a downloadable report that details layout, components, SQL, and properties for any given job with a single click.

Matillion says its software is used by more than 550 customers across 40 countries, including household names like Bose, GE, Siemens, Fox and Accenture, Vistaprint, Splunk, and Zapier.

“Matillion has built an innovative, cloud-native, data-middleware product from the ground up, and the company partners with some of the fastest-growing cloud-data warehousing platforms that enterprises are deploying today,” said Battery Ventures general partner Dharmesh Thakker. “Battery is focused on such cloud-first businesses worldwide — including in Europe — as enterprise IT shifts to the cloud, and the ability to analyze data underpins the digital-transformation process at all companies. We’re excited to partner with Matthew and the Matillion team to help drive the next phase of the company’s global growth.”

In addition to its dual headquarters in Manchester, U.K. and Denver, Colorado, Matillion has offices in New York City and Seattle.