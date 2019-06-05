Hello TeamSolar has partnered with Google to create augmented reality (AR) technology focused on customized experiences in particular locations. As part of the deal, Google has invested in Hello TeamSolar.

The funding will be primarily be put towards developing a platform for branded custom AR experiences to be played in large-scale settings across multiple devices in real time. The team will also be working with Google to create applications that support AR location-based services. The startup is creating a platform to deliver content via multiple devices with Google Cloud Anchors.

Archie Prakash, who is on the faculty of USC Games, founded Hello TeamSolar, along with Nick Fortugno, creator of Diner Dash and CEO of Playmatics, and Linda Franke, a former lecturer of UDK Berlin.

Image Credit: Hello TeamSolar

Google will own roughly 5 percent of Hello TeamSolar, which has a post valuation of $10 million.

Hello TeamSolar’s advisers include Samuel Roberts of USC Cinematic Arts and Maria Essig of Google.

“The investment will secure a future with AR and Google,” Fortugno said, in a statement. “We may not have the resource of the large AR players but we can innovate quickly and provide key service platforms for the coming AR Giants such as Microsoft, Apple and Magic Leap. We are looking forward to having the investment from Google to take a measured approach into the business opportunities that augmented reality presents. It will allow us to grow with the uptake of AR.”

In a talk at GamesBeat Summit 2019, Fortugno said the team is using Google’s ARCore to play games like UndAR the Sea that can be used in public places. If you follow fish that you see on your smartphone in a real environment, you can hear music play.