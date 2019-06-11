Distributor of Diabetic Supplies Positioned for Improved Patient Experience and Growth

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 11, 2019–

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, announced the acquisition of Mini Pharmacy Enterprises, Inc. (“Mini”), a pharmacy specializing in providing diabetic supplies, primarily to the California market. Mini was founded in 1980 and has been led by the Fox family, with whom Angeles is partnering to realize the full potential of the business.

“Mini Pharmacy is recognized as a leading provider of diabetic supplies in its core California market,” said Jordan Katz and Timothy Meyer, Co-founders and Managing Partners of Angeles Equity Partners. “We see a tremendous opportunity to build upon Mini’s legacy, leveraging the depth of Mini’s customer relationships and implementing several customer-focused initiatives designed to improve the patient experience.”

In conjunction with the transaction, Angeles will be installing a new executive team with pharmacy industry expertise to drive a robust program of systems investment and operational modernization, leveraging best practices to enhance the patient experience. Richard Fox will continue to lead Mini commercial activities as Vice President, Sales.

“The Angeles Equity Partners team has significant experience driving business transformation,” said Richard Fox, Vice President, Sales of Mini Pharmacy. “The Fox family believes Angeles’ operational capabilities, combined with the newly appointed leadership team’s knowledge of the pharmacy industry, makes them well-suited to steward my family’s business to its full potential for years to come.”

Located in Los Angeles, Mini offers diabetic supplies, Continuous Glucose Monitors, general prescriptions, nutritional formulas and durable medical equipment. Mini Pharmacy is committed to improving patient outcomes by providing a personalized approach to professional diabetes management.

Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed. Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Mini in the transaction. Nelson Hardiman LLP provided legal counsel to Angeles.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s strategic, operational and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About Mini Pharmacy Enterprises Inc.

Founded in 1980, Mini Pharmacy Enterprises is a leading California pharmacy specializing in diabetes care and medical supplies, including nutritional formulas, and urological, incontinence and ostomy supplies. Our “Trusted, Caring, Always” mission goes beyond simply providing the latest technology in Diabetes Care. Mini Pharmacy’s working relationships with insurance providers, physicians, Certified Diabetes Educators®, registered nurses and other healthcare professionals help our patients maintain healthy lifestyles. Learn more online at www.minipharmacy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005116/en/

Angeles media contact Trenton Waterhouse at + 1 623 523 1672 or email info@angelesequity.com