Israeli startup Orca Security, founded by former Check Point executives Avi Shua and Gil Geron, today announced $6.5 million in seed funding led by YL Ventures for its mission to provide organizations with seamless full stack visibility into their complete cloud infrastructure footprint, all without complex and costly per-asset integration.

Based on Orca’s early customer engagements, on average organizations lack security visibility into 50% or more of their cloud infrastructure footprint. In minutes, Orca can close the gap completely by providing forensic level visibility inside of every virtual machine to expose issues such as operating system and application level vulnerabilities and compromises.

Organizations today are deploying an ever-accelerating cloud footprint to drive digital transformation, innovation and competitive advantage. Unfortunately, this explosive adoption has left IT Security teams struggling with last generation tools to achieve the visibility they need to manage risk and secure the organization.

“Gaining visibility into the makeup and state of cloud environments is today’s biggest security challenge. Even with significant investment and expertise, apps, assets and infrastructure in the cloud remain opaque; and scanners and agents just can’t scale technically or operationally in the cloud first world we are now in,” noted Justin Somaini, former Chief Security Officer at SAP. “Solutions like Orca’s that offer comprehensive in-depth visibility with no integration headaches are exactly what’s needed to empower teams to secure and scale the high velocity growth of cloud deployments.”

The Orca Cloud Visibility Platform leverages Orca’s patent-pending SideScanning technology to deliver comprehensive and seamless visibility into the security posture of an organization’s complete cloud footprint in a matter of minutes. Orca’s cloud native platform:

Utilizes a single and simple integration into the cloud infrastructure layer to automatically assess the security state of every discovered asset throughout the entire technology stack

Encompasses the cloud control plane, operating system, applications and business data

Delivers complete visibility into compromised resources, vulnerable software, misconfigurations and more

Utilizes read-only access with no impact on performance or availability

Allows IT security teams to do their job without the enormous costs and organizational friction involved in deploying agents or network scanners

“It is an almost impossible task for CISOs to answer security questions about their organizations’ sprawling cloud deployments. Questions such as, ‘Which servers are vulnerable, misconfigured, unpatched, or even breached?’, ‘Do I have neglected servers no one’s maintained for months?’ and ‘Where is my sensitive data stored?'” said Avi Shua, CEO and co-founder of Orca Security. “But organizations shouldn’t be forced to choose between slowing down innovation and accepting unseen and unmanaged risks. We, as a security industry, can and should do better. With Orca, IT and security operations teams gain unprecedented visibility over their entire cloud footprint, allowing them to answer these and many other important questions and to be partners in innovation rather than putting the brakes on it.”

“When Avi and Gil introduced us to Orca’s unique approach and innovative solution, we knew it did something new and exceptional that traditional vulnerability managers and existing cloud security posture managers simply can’t; deliver true, deep and near instantaneous full stack visibility at a forensic level of detail,” said Yoav Leitersdorf, managing partner at YL Ventures, who led the Orca funding round.

“Orca will provide organizations transforming to the cloud a superior level of security, one that was impossible to achieve in the pre-cloud era,” Shua added.

The Orca Cloud Visibility Platform is currently in limited availability to qualified customers. General availability will be in late 2019. For more information, visit Orca.security.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the Cloud Visibility Company. The Orca Cloud Visibility Platform utilizes its unique SideScanning™ technology to seamlessly deliver comprehensive full-stack visibility into all of your entire cloud infrastructure and assets in a fraction of the time and cost of alternative approaches. Orca gives IT security teams the power to enable “Security at the Speed of the Cloud.”

About YL Ventures

YL Ventures funds and supports brilliant Israeli tech entrepreneurs from seed to lead. Based in Silicon Valley and Tel Aviv, YL Ventures manages $140 million and specializes in cybersecurity. YL Ventures accelerates the evolution of portfolio companies via strategic advice and U.S.-based operational execution, leveraging a powerful network of Chief Information Security Officers and global industry leaders. The firm’s track record includes successful, high-profile portfolio company acquisitions by major corporations including Microsoft, CA and Proofpoint.

