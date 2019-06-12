‘Lightbox’ Enables In-platform Video Creation Capabilities, Driving Engagement, Retention, and New Revenue Streams

Wibbitz, the leading automated video creation company, today announced the launch of Lightbox, an API product that brings video creation capabilities to any website or application. Enterprises are able to build a fully customized interface that fits natively into the environment of their choice, offering their users a seamless video production experience with professional templates and easy editing tools. Lightbox expands the Wibbitz product line, joining its online video creation platform, and furthering the company’s mission to make professional video creation quick and accessible for all.

By 2020, online video is expected to make up more than 80% of all consumer internet traffic. Video’s immense growth stems from its ability to increase engagement, retention, and revenue. Including a video can increase web page conversion rate by 80%, and users spend 3X the amount of time on pages with video. The impact on sales is tremendous, 64% of consumers will make a purchase after watching a branded video.

Video is industry-agnostic today, and any business interaction with consumers can be improved with video. Lightbox can be implemented within environments including:

Product Pages : Ecommerce, Consumer Marketplace, Auto

: Ecommerce, Consumer Marketplace, Auto Profile Pages: Dating Websites and Apps, Service and Freelance Networks

Dating Websites and Apps, Service and Freelance Networks Listing & Directory: Food & Hospitality, Travel, Real Estate

Food & Hospitality, Travel, Real Estate Social Media Platforms

Content Management Systems (CMS)

Video Advertising Platforms

The TF1 Group currently operates Lightbox via its media buying platform La Box Enterprises, offering advertisers who do not use a media agency the opportunity to quickly and easily produce video ads. This provides small and medium-sized businesses the ability to run advertising on the TF1 group’s media while benefiting from video ad creation without ever leaving the platform.

“With La Box Enterprises, we offer small and medium-sized advertisers an efficient and turnkey solution,” said Julien Boyreau, AdTech Director at Le Groupe TF1. “In order to simplify the process and guarantee them all the necessary tools to quickly create their first video campaign, we needed a very complete platform. By allowing these new advertisers to produce their own video ad spots directly within our platform, we offer them a complete and unique experience that meets their needs in terms of support and performance.”

Wibbitz gives enterprises everything they need to support quick and professional quality video production, entirely within their existing web product or mobile application. Developer teams can easily integrate the Lightbox API, allowing them to upgrade products without investing significant time and resources.

“The preference for visual content is growing, and we’ve seen a steady diversification in both where video exists and how it’s being consumed today. This trend, in combination with platforms like ours, has allowed for a democratization of video creation,” said Zohar Dayan, CEO & Co-founder at Wibbitz. “Lightbox is a progression of this movement, and will make video an even larger part of our everyday experience by giving people the ability to create professional-looking video in their favorite apps. We see video as being an integral part of daily life, so allowing businesses to tap into our video production technology is a natural next step for us as a company.”

About Wibbitz

Wibbitz is an automated video creation company that empowers any team to produce professional short form video. Its online platform makes it quick and easy to create video for social media, news & entertainment coverage, marketing, communications, recruitment, events and more. Creators have access to customizable video templates, drag-and-drop editing tools, a team of in-house experts, and millions of licensed photos, videos, and soundtracks. The Wibbitz Lightbox API solution enables video creation capabilities within any website or application to engage and retain users with video. Wibbitz powers video for leading brands including Bloomberg, Reuters, Bertelsmann, FleishmanHillard, TripAdvisor, and Birchbox. Wibbitz was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York City, Tel Aviv, Paris, and London.

