Enboarder has raised $8 million in funding — led by Greycroft — for its business of helping employers create great ways to bring aboard new employees.

Greycroft, which participated in Enboarder’s previous funding round of $4 million, is the lead investor in the new round, which brings Enboarder’s total funding to $12 million. New investors, Next Coast Ventures and Stage 2 Capital also participated in the round.

Unlike traditional onboarding software designed primarily to relieve HR of operational processes, Enboarder delivers personalized experiences and drives human connection well before new starters even begin their role.

Image Credit: Enboarder

With purposely designed but adaptable journeys based on people experience data, Enboarder delivers intelligent nudges and personalized communications for buddies, managers, leaders and employees, enabling businesses to drive change, when and where it matters most.

Since launching in 2015, over 200 global companies, including McDonald’s, Hugo Boss, EA

Games and Eventbrite, have used Enboarder to deliver consistent onboarding experiences that

boost employee happiness, productivity, and retention.

“The HR tools that most businesses rely on today were built for a world that no longer exists,”

said Brent Pearson, CEO and founder of Enboarder, in a statement. “We’re living in an experience era and yet we welcome new hires with a process. Employees have all the power today and place a premium on experience. Employers need to adapt in order to thrive, and that’s what we’re focused on at Enboarder.”

Enboarder has had some big client wins. Enboarder’s corporate client portfolio now includes Gap, Verizon, Wyndham and, most recently, Compass, the 10,000-employee real estate brokerage firm.

Image Credit: Enboarder

“Companies that do not adopt solutions to power an exceptional employee experience will lose

the war for talent,” said Greycroft Principal Will Szczerbiak, in a statement. “Enboarder sits right at the center of this trend with onboarding, which in the traditional form is broken, missing a prime opportunity to make a positive impression on an employee. The platform also extends to other parts of the employee journey and enables the experience employees have come to expect. Customers absolutely love it, the team is terrific and has executed flawlessly since we joined the seed in 2018, and we feel strongly that Enboarder will become the category leader of this emerging part of the HR tech stack.”

Austin-based Enboarder is planning to double the size of its team (40 people now) in the next 12 months, with the new investment going towards building out the company’s sales, marketing, customer success, and product functions.