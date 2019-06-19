Nimble 5.0 Improves Team Relationship Management and Collaboration by Delivering New UI, Integrations Into Office 365 and Azure

Nimble, the Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 and G Suite – today unveiled Nimble CRM 5.0, an easy-to-use team relationship manager designed to transform the way businesses engage customers. Nimble 5.0 will move beyond app- or department-specific contact views to an easy-to-use, auto-enriched contact record that places relationships at the center of every engagement, without the high cost or complexity of an enterprise CRM.

“Historically, Nimble has been known as a simple, smart relationship manager for G Suite users that need to integrate contacts, calendar appointments, inboxes, and social into an easy-to-use team CRM system,” said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara. “As our customers have adopted Office 365, team sizes have grown and their needs have become more complex. We built Nimble 5.0 to integrate with the business apps and tools they use everyday: Office 365, Teams, Edge, Power BI, Dynamics 365, and applications built using Azure.”

Nimble 5.0 – The Simple CRM for Office 365 & G Suite Teams

Nimble 5.0 delivers a set of powerful enhancements centered on the CRM basics that dramatically improve team relationship management across the organization, including an updated contact record, granular activity tracking, contact privacy, and integrations with Office 365, Power BI, and Azure.

What’s New in Nimble CRM 5.0

A single system of record for relationships across the organization . Nimble’s built-in, two-way contact sync with hundreds of business apps enables teams to engage more intelligently by accessing a shared 360-degree view of contacts enriched with company and personal insights, social signals, communication histories, and more. This two-way contact synchronization works back inside wherever teams work, delivering contact and company insights within their favorite business apps and wherever they prospect on the web.

. Nimble’s built-in, two-way contact sync with hundreds of business apps enables teams to engage more intelligently by accessing a shared 360-degree view of contacts enriched with company and personal insights, social signals, communication histories, and more. This two-way contact synchronization works back inside wherever teams work, delivering contact and company insights within their favorite business apps and wherever they prospect on the web. Redesigned contact record with inline editing and granular activity tracking. Nimble’s redesigned contact record makes it easier to see, update, and search for all important relationships in one actionable view. Updated UI scales to browser screen size for a more intuitive perspective on the people who matter most. Log activities, view contact and company information, scan social signals, send trackable email templates, apply tags, and more — right from the contact record.

Nimble’s redesigned contact record makes it easier to see, update, and search for all important relationships in one actionable view. Updated UI scales to browser screen size for a more intuitive perspective on the people who matter most. Log activities, view contact and company information, scan social signals, send trackable email templates, apply tags, and more — right from the contact record. Redesigned Smart Contacts App.* The enhanced widget will support calendar, tasks, deals, and custom views. Important contact fields will be at the top of the record, allowing teams to take quick, effective action on what matters most to them. With this update, the Smart Contacts app will be easier to use, logged information can be edited with less clicks, and teams will enjoy more functionality across multiple platforms.

The enhanced widget will support calendar, tasks, deals, and custom views. Important contact fields will be at the top of the record, allowing teams to take quick, effective action on what matters most to them. With this update, the Smart Contacts app will be easier to use, logged information can be edited with less clicks, and teams will enjoy more functionality across multiple platforms. All-new Activities Listing Tab and Custom Activities Types. Teams will be able to organize, prioritize, and track activities (including calls, tasks, and events) easier than ever. The Listing tab is complete with a dynamic view of the screen, providing teams with more room to measure their tasks against their related opportunities. Additionally, custom activity types and inline editing will enable teams to log tasks on a more granular level in order to organize activities based on their individual business needs.

Teams will be able to organize, prioritize, and track activities (including calls, tasks, and events) easier than ever. The Listing tab is complete with a dynamic view of the screen, providing teams with more room to measure their tasks against their related opportunities. Additionally, custom activity types and inline editing will enable teams to log tasks on a more granular level in order to organize activities based on their individual business needs. Email tracking everywhere you work . It’s now easier than ever to identify engagement and follow-up opportunities from anywhere within Nimble workflows by adding the ability to send tracked email templates from everywhere teams work: from contact records, the Messages tab, the Today Page dashboard, while mobile, and within the Nimble Smart Contacts App.

. It’s now easier than ever to identify engagement and follow-up opportunities from anywhere within Nimble workflows by adding the ability to send tracked email templates from everywhere teams work: from contact records, the Messages tab, the Today Page dashboard, while mobile, and within the Nimble Smart Contacts App. Contact privacy with user group controls.* Managers will be able to assign lead ownership, appoint contacts to specific users, create user groups for privacy that can be edited in bulk through segmentation, set privacy at import, and add new contact types (lead and account). Additionally, teams will be able to keep track of how many leads they convert into customers with a shared dashboard.

Managers will be able to assign lead ownership, appoint contacts to specific users, create user groups for privacy that can be edited in bulk through segmentation, set privacy at import, and add new contact types (lead and account). Additionally, teams will be able to keep track of how many leads they convert into customers with a shared dashboard. New Database field types (text, date, numeric, float)* Nimble serves as a team relationship manager for the central repository of the whole company’s business contacts. The new field types included in Nimble 5.0 makes it easier than ever to centralize additional critical data from disparate systems such as sales data from the accounting system or customer interaction details from marketing and customer service systems.

Nimble serves as a team relationship manager for the central repository of the whole company’s business contacts. The new field types included in Nimble 5.0 makes it easier than ever to centralize additional critical data from disparate systems such as sales data from the accounting system or customer interaction details from marketing and customer service systems. Detailed activity reporting, activity automation, and greater customization.* Integrations with Azure common data services and Microsoft Power BI helps Nimble 5.0 deliver detailed dashboards of CRM reports and visualization, enabling teams to keep their finger on the pulse of their business engagement. Easily create visualizations, workflow automation, and reporting for mission-critical initiatives.

Integrations with Azure common data services and Microsoft Power BI helps Nimble 5.0 deliver detailed dashboards of CRM reports and visualization, enabling teams to keep their finger on the pulse of their business engagement. Easily create visualizations, workflow automation, and reporting for mission-critical initiatives. Additional updates include: Account/lead contact types with record owner*; the ability to associate contacts to multiple companies and related contacts*; new Today Page widgets including Pipeline Management and Email Tracking; an integration with OneDrive that will allow teams to link documents related to a contact or deal; and push notifications for optimized email tracking and meeting notifications.

* Indicates Nimble 5.0 features coming soon

Nimble Scales Worldwide Sales as The Simple CRM for Office 365

Microsoft is now reselling Nimble+Office 365 worldwide and their distributors and partners are reselling, implementing, and providing customized Nimble solutions to Office 365 users 24/7 across the globe.

Customer, Analyst + Partner Quotes:

“In real estate, helping buyers decide which home is right for them is not so much about helping search for a property but much more about building their trust that you can help find the option that suits them best,” said Richard M. Hartian, real estate marketing professional at Winning Agent. “Unfortunately it’s not easy when you’re constantly bombarded by vast amounts of daily interactions with customers, brokers, mortgage lenders, referral sources, and more.” Richard uses Nimble 5.0 to track multiple deals simultaneously, to personalize engagements, and be proactive when approaching prospects. “Our success hinges on the ability to quickly capture contact details, personalize communications, schedule follow-ups, and create segmented groups for target marketing, which Nimble delivers.”

“I’m incredibly fussy about the guests I invite on my podcast, and Nimble helps me to sift through contacts to determine whether to move forward,” said Nathaniel Schooler, chief podcast host for Build Business Acumen and trusted business adviser. To produce a series of 100 syndicated episodes, he uses Nimble and 366 Degrees to qualify emails and referrals, outreach to and book inspirational business leaders, CEOs, and other guests for the show. “Automated data enrichment is one of Nimble’s best features, and accessing those incredibly useful insights is even easier with Nimble’s latest release.”

“Too many CRM solutions focus on collecting and counting arbitrary data deemed important by some pinhead manager who never sold a day in their life,” said Rich Bohn, President of Sell More Now. “What makes Nimble CRM unique is that it’s squarely focused on relationship-building, empowering the whole company, not just sales people, to communicate effectively with all the requisite context and social insights they need to engage at their fingertips.”

“We are bundling Nimble and Office 365 to help resellers evolve the conversation from technology-focused selling of Office 365, security and back-up solutions to providing outcome-based solutions for Office 365 users,” said Jason Brown, Vice President of Product at SherWeb, a value-added Cloud Distributor for MSPs. “Nimble’s simple-yet-powerful team relationship manager contributes to these efforts by empowering resellers to start selling business solutions to Office 365 customers who may not be ready for an enterprise CRM.”

“Nimble’s 5.0 release further enhances the notion of a single version of the truth,” said Eamon Moore, CEO of Hikari Data Solutions. He needed a single system that would gather contacts and conversations from across the organization into a centralized database that makes it easy to sell and connect with customers and prospective buyers. After evaluating several options, Eamon chose Nimble. “Nimble’s 5.0 release makes it far easier to access enhanced, auto-enriched views of every customer and contact; as well as take next steps such as schedule meetings, assign follow-up tasks and send messages — all within the same Contact Profile view.”

