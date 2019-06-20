Every leap forward in concrete applications of AI with bottom-line impact is a mix of human talent and breakthrough innovation. AI pioneers are wielding the constellation of artificial intelligence technologies, including machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision, to find new, groundbreaking ways to uncork the value of AI and keep research moving forward into new domains, new applications, and new ways to sustain human innovation. That’s why we’re launching the VentureBeat AI Innovation Awards.

To cap off our AI-focused Transform 2019 event, taking place July 10-11 in San Francisco, VentureBeat will recognize and award emergent, compelling, and influential work in AI, drawn from our daily editorial coverage. We take pride in shining a light on innovation through that coverage, but the VB AI Innovation Awards, presented by Ople, give us a chance to do so in a new way.

The categories

The award categories are:

Natural Language Processing/Understanding Innovation

Smart assistants are growing in importance. Translation services create a more global world. It enables useful productivity tools. The use cases continue to emerge, and NLP makes it all work.

Business Application Innovation

The field of AI is rife with new ideas and compelling research,at an increasingly blistering pace, but the practical applications of AI matter to people right now, whether that’s RPA to reduce human toil, or streamlined processes, or more intelligent software and services, or other solutions to real-world work and life problems.

Computer Vision Innovation

Computer vision is an exciting subfield of AI that’s at the core of applications like facial recognition, object recognition, event detection, image restoration, and scene reconstruction — and that’s fast becoming an inescapable part of our everyday lives.

AI for Good

This award is for AI technology, the application of AI, or advocacy or activism in the field of AI that protects or improves human lives or operates to fight injustice, improve equality, and better serve humanity.

Startup Spotlight

Focused on companies that have raised $30 million or less in funding and have been in operation for two years or less, this award spotlights a startup that holds great promise for making an impact with its AI innovation.

Nominees are selected based on specific examples of their contributions and criteria befitting the respective category, including technological relevance, funding size, and their impact in their respective sub-field within AI.

As we count down to the awards, we’ll offer editorial profiles of the nominees on VentureBeat’s AI Channel and shared across our social channels. The award ceremony will be held on the evening of July 11 to cap off Transform 2019.

Nominations

The nomination committee includes three external executives who are AI leaders in their own right. Each committee member will put forward a nominee in each of the five categories. The committee members, pictured below, are:

Hilary Mason, GM, Machine Learning, Cloudera

Inhi Suh, General Manager, IBM Watson Customer Engagement

Pedro Alves, CEO, Ople

Matt Marshall, Founder & CEO, VentureBeat, in collaboration with VB’s AI editorial team

Learn more about the VB AI Innovation Awards here — and there’s still time to register for Transform right here.