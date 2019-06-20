If you’re an avid PayPal user and happen to have an account linked with Google Pay, good news: you’ll soon be able to cough over cash for goods more easily. Starting today in all 24 countries where Google Pay supports PayPal as a payment method, businesses can accept PayPal with Google Pay through their apps and websites.

“We’re thrilled to announce we’ve expanded our collaboration with PayPal to make payments easy and seamless no matter how or where your customers like to shop,” said Google developers engineer Jose Ugia. “[And] we’re excited to offer developers the best of both worlds with Google Pay and PayPal, all while making payments simpler.”

To this end, Google notes that Google Pay users can automatically choose their PayPal account at checkout so long as the merchant has added PayPal to their Google Pay integration. For buyers, this confers the benefits of fewer steps and PayPal’s Purchase Protection and Return Shipping coverage. As for merchants, they’ll continue to get PayPal benefits including no minimum processing requirements and the ability to quickly withdraw payments directly to a PayPal Business Account.

The expanded PayPal and Google Pay partnership comes as Google introduces new ways to pay through Google Pay. At the Mountain View tech giant’s I/O 2019 developer conference in May, it announced Pending Transactions, an offering targeted at emerging markets that generates a code which can be used to make a purchase in cash at a local store.

For the uninitiated, Google Pay launched in 2018, and it unified the old Android Pay and Google Wallet into a single cross-platform and cross-browser pay system. Google Pay adopts the features of its forebears in its in-store, peer-to-peer, and online payments services, and it goes a few steps further. For instance, Google recently rolled out boarding passes and event tickets tools that allow fans hold their phones up to NFC readers to gain admission, and that enable companies to contact ticket holders through the Google Pay mobile app and via lockscreen notifications.

Google notes that “hundreds of millions” of users already have payment methods saved to their Google Account (and Google Pay by extension).