The gender equity gap in the tech industry is notorious, and overwhelming; the ratio of women to men in companies like Facebook, Apple, and Google sits at about 3:1, and women in Silicon Valley not only earn less than their male counterparts, but are awarded far less equity as well.

But as AI infiltrates every facet of modern life and begins to shape a previously unimaginable future, it’s becoming clear that women play an essential role in crafting this game-changing technology. Women founders, inventors, researchers, and activists in the AI sector, especially women of color, are shouldering their way to the front in Silicon Valley and shaking up the industry. Diverse perspectives from women like Hilary Mason, Katie Bouman, Ambereen Molitor and more mean more powerful results in more facets of modern society.

That’s why women are front and center at Transform this year. We’re proud to celebrate the women in AI who are revolutionizing the industry. At the Women in AI breakfast on July 10th at 7:30 a.m., we’ll be hosting a discussion on the growing role of women in AI, and the work it will take to ensure equity across the board for women in pay, in leadership roles, and in power.

Then the Women in AI awards will honor the women who are busting down doors in the artificial intelligence and machine learning sector. Winners are selected based on their practice of inclusivity in AI, their commitment to AI, and the demonstration of their positive influence in the community. Awards will be presented at the closing of the event on July 11th.

Winners will be selected in six award categories, including: Responsibility & Ethics of AI, AI Entrepreneurship, AI Research, and AI Mentorship. A Rising Star award will honor a woman in the beginning stages of her AI career who has demonstrated exemplary leadership traits.

All nominations will be reviewed by a committee consisting of VB executive leadership along with advisors from the following partners: Women in Analytics, mbolden, Women in Big Data, WiMLDS (Women in Machine Learning & Data Science), Women in Data, Women in Voice, Women in Artificial Intelligence and Women in Technology International.

The nomination deadline is July 1, 2019 at 12 p.m., so head over to the nomination form to read the guidelines and nominate an extraordinary woman in AI now.