Corporate travel booking and management company TripActions today announced the close of a $250 million funding round that raises the company’s valuation to $4 billion. Andreessen Horowitz led the round, with participation from Zeev Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Group 11.

The series D follows a $154 million TripActions funding round in November 2018 that was also led by Andreessen Horowitz and brought the company’s valuation to $1 billion.

“We still have most of the funds from our previous round but we want to begin to accelerate everything, to accelerate development of our enterprise-grade product, to grow globally even faster,” TripActions CEO and cofounder Ariel Cohen told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

The company will look to forge more partnerships with global organizations and take more steps towards a long-term business strategy.

A mobile-first approach, user activity monitoring to minimize clicks, and machine learning that ranks booking search results based on a user’s previously stated preferences has led to 90% adoption rates within companies that adopt TripActions.

TripsActions achieves its current levels of business adoption because its solution can provide central billing for administrators and reduce planning for the majority of business trips down to a matter of minutes, cofounder and CTO Ilan Twig told VentureBeat. TripActions also provides touches expected from a travel program like taking care of employees on the road.

“We are doing proactive support. We know we should reach out to you because probably something wrong has happened to your trip and users love it,” he said. “It’s creating a win-win between the corporate and the employees and that’s actually the reason we’ve been going at a 5x rate year-over-year.”

To date, TripActions has raised more than $480 million.

TripActions has 9 offices globally in cities like Amsterdam, London, Sydney, and Chicago, New York, Seattle, and San Francisco in the United States.

The company now has more than 700 employees.