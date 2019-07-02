Fishing through your wallet for credit and debit cards might be the only real friction in shopping online, but Google wants to eliminate even that small barrier to truly hassle-free transacting. In a blog post today, the tech giant announced that it’ll allow signed-in Chrome users to fill in checkout forms with payment methods previously saved to their Google Account.

The feature rolls out today on desktop and doesn’t require switching on Chrome sync; Google Pay handles payment method modifications, additions, and deletions. Additionally, users who’ve saved payment information in Chrome on other signed-in devices (wherever Google Pay is accepted) will be able to pull it up without having to reenter it.

Concerned about security? No need to fret — when you’re signed and Chrome offers you the option of using a card from your Google Account, it’ll ask you to confirm the card’s CVC. And the moment a new card is added to your account, you’ll receive a confirmation email from Google Pay with additional information.

Cards can be managed and deleted in the Payment methods menu from the Google Account settings dashboard (under Payments & subscriptions), and Google notes that payment method syncing is entirely optional: You can add credit cards to Chrome locally instead by heading to Chrome Settings > Payment methods > Add.

“Every time you open your browser, you have a task in mind to accomplish. We’ve built Chrome to help you do that as quickly and safely as possible, whether you are completing a search, viewing a website, or making a purchase,” wrote Chrome product manager Sabine Borsay. “This feature is just one more way we are improving this experience for everyone.”