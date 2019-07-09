Award-Winning SaaS Leader to Help Define Future of Local Mobile Search

MomentFeed, a leader in software that connects global and national brands with consumers who use mobile when they are ready to buy locally, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Nick Hedges CEO.

Nick Hedges is the former President and CEO of Velocify, a leader in sales software recently acquired by Ellie Mae. A 20-year veteran of the Internet and software as a service (SaaS) industry, Nick spent ten years at Velocify helping organizations accelerate sales performance, and is a widely recognized thought leader on high-growth technology strategy, organization transformation, and modern sales best practices. He has held senior positions at Bain & Company, Accenture.com, and Ogilvy & Mather, and was named one of the 50 Most Influential People in Sales Lead Management.

A Fulbright Scholar, Hedges holds an MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree with first class honors from Manchester University.

With close to 70 percent of today’s buyers searching locally via smartphones and tablets, hundreds of big brand, multi-location companies — restaurants, retail, and service businesses — turn to MomentFeed to ensure accuracy, relevance, and frequency of their local-level reviews, location data and social media presence — the keys to being found online. As 78 percent of location-based mobile searches result in an offline purchase, companies with a solid local marketing strategy now grow three times faster than those who don’t.

Says Hedges, “I am so excited to be joining MomentFeed at this extraordinarily pivotal time. Due to the way technology and markets have evolved, every national and local brand is now looking for solutions that enable them to provide a local presence and identity to consumers using mobile search. MomentFeed is the leader in this technology and positioned for continued accelerated growth. In the past two years alone, “near me” searches are up 500 percent, with 82 percent of consumers now performing unbranded searches, primarily via mobile devices. I chose to join MomentFeed now because the company is leading this transformational moment in consumer behavior and how multi-location national brands reach buyers through local and mobile search. We understand our clients’ brand strategies as well as their local-level imperatives, and we partner with them to ensure that every location and brand has the highest possible visibility and sales.”

MomentFeed’s Board member and Investor, Sarah Sommer, a Partner at Level Equity, said, “We are delighted to have Nick Hedges at the helm at MomentFeed. The company is positioned for incredible growth and Nick has an unbeatable track record in accelerating growth and leading the market in competitive technology spaces. We are very excited to realize Nick’s ambitious vision for the product and company.”

About MomentFeed

With an integrated management, analytics, and reporting system spanning mobile search, social media, digital advertising, and customer reputation management, the MomentFeed platform helps continuously and predictably drive and capture more in-store sales, and calls, appointments and orders from prospective buyers, for retailers, restaurant chains, banks, and other multi-location businesses. Founded in 2010, MomentFeed is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. An Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Company, it was also named a Comparably Best Company. For more information visit www.momentfeed.com.

