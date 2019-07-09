HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 9, 2019–

The CapStreet Group, LLC has completed the majority recapitalization of PCS Software, Inc. (“PCS”) in partnership with founder and shareholder Mike Till who will continue to lead the business as Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shenandoah, Texas, PCS Software develops and directly markets an integrated transportation management software solution for the inland trucking industry in the United States and Canada. The Company’s solution allows a carrier or broker to run their entire operations including dispatch, fleet management, and accounting with one integrated solution.

“Today is an exciting day for PCS and our customers. We remain focused on providing a software solution that helps our customers build profitable and more efficient businesses. Our partnership with CapStreet will help us accelerate our sales and technology investments and give our customers greater tools to manage their enterprises. We are also committed to leading change in the overland trucking industry by challenging the status quo with new technologies and in doing so, we will continue to deliver on our purpose of helping trucking customers on their path to stronger and more profitable businesses. CapStreet’s expertise in building successful companies in the software and logistics sectors made them the perfect partner for PCS,” said Mike Till.

Neil Kallmeyer, Managing Partner with CapStreet, commented, “Mike and the rest of the PCS team have an incredible history, and we think PCS is well positioned to capitalize on this growing and evolving industry. We are excited to partner with this team.” Kevin Johnson, a Principal with CapStreet, added, “We look forward to the opportunity to work with PCS to develop industry leading solutions to help all of their customers achieve their goals.”

PCS is the eighth investment for CapStreet IV, LP, which has $340 million of committed capital.

The CapStreet team for the PCS investment also included Chas Richard and Nathan Fu.

Vaquero Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to PCS. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as CapStreet’s legal counsel, while Sidley Austin LLP served as PCS’s legal counsel.

About The CapStreet Group

The CapStreet Group is a Houston, Texas based private equity firm that invests in owner-managed, lower middle market companies. CapStreet targets companies operating in the outsourced business service sector and the industrial distribution, services and manufacturing sectors. CapStreet’s approach is to partner with excellent management teams to build out corporate infrastructure, accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. For more information, visit The CapStreet Group website, www.capstreet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005581/en/

Katherine Kohlmeyer

kkohlmeyer@capstreet.com