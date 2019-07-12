SaaS Marketing Leader to Head Up Marketing and Business Development Initiatives for Mobile Search Innovator

MomentFeed, a leader in software that connects global and national brands with consumers who use mobile when they are ready to buy locally, announced today that Nick Hedges, CEO has appointed Jim D’Arcangelo Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Head of Business Development. D’Arcangelo was a Board Member and was recruited to the Executive Team.

Jim has played a vital role in transforming local marketing for more than 25 years, working for high growth global tech companies focused on local markets – Enterprise to SMBs, with a key role in four successful exits and a $3B turnaround as marketing organization lead. He has won more than twenty industry awards tied to branding and PR, demand gen, revenue growth, tech stack mastery, product marketing, and team diversity. Recently, he was named a member of the inaugural Marketo “Fearless 50” class for top global marketers, and a Top 43 Revenue Marketer and B2B Game Changer, in 2018.

A graduate of Princeton University, he holds an MS-Marketing from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from George Washington University, where he also conducted doctoral work. Jim was the first Local Committee Chair of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and the President of the Internet Local Advertising Association. He is the co-author of a book about AI, ML and Robotics’ impact on modern marketing, titled Embrace the Machine, was a regular contributor to Nightclub & Bar Digital in the restaurant industry, and has been published, with Wharton Marketing professors, in the Journal of Services Marketing.

With close to 70 percent of today’s buyers searching locally via smartphones and tablets, hundreds of big brand, multi-location companies — restaurants, retail, and service businesses — turn to MomentFeed to ensure accuracy, relevance, and frequency of their local-level reviews, location data and social media presence — the keys to being found online. As 78 percent of location-based mobile searches result in an offline purchase, companies with a solid local marketing strategy now grow three times faster than those who don’t.

Says D’Arcangelo, “Local searches are up 500% over the past two years. The smartphone is the new sherpa for everything from food to professional services to large and small retail purchases. At MomentFeed, we not only understand that need for 24/7 accurate local information, we help multi-unit brands and franchises ensure that every one of their locations has the best possible visibility to customers, fastest contextual responses to reviews, and, ultimately, sales. Today, local marketing is not about control – it’s about buyer convenience and client intimacy; local businesses and brands connecting with customers when, where, and how they want.”

Adds Nick Hedges, MomentFeed CEO, “I can think of no one more qualified than Jim to lead this timely and transformational initiative. His understanding of the industries he’s serving, commitment to both brand and local imperatives, his SaaS and marketing technology insights, future-forward approach, and his team and customer-centric approach to problem-solving all make him the perfect leader for MomentFeed.”

With an integrated management, analytics, and reporting system spanning mobile search, social media, digital advertising, and customer reputation management, the MomentFeed platform helps continuously and predictably drive and capture more in-store sales, and calls, appointments and orders from prospective buyers, for retailers, restaurant chains, banks, and other multi-location businesses. Founded in 2010, MomentFeed is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. An Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company, it was also named a Comparably Best Company. For more information visit www.momentfeed.com.

