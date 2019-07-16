Microsoft’s Newly Launched Commercial Marketplace Enables Nimble to Scale Globally by Selling Directly and Indirectly Through Microsoft to its Billions of Customers

Nimble, the Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 – today announced that its team relationship manager is now available to Microsoft’s billions of customers and hundreds of thousands of resellers through Microsoft’s new Commercial Marketplace. Microsoft’s Commercial Marketplace makes it easier for customers to discover, try, and buy cloud-based software and services from its global partners or directly from Microsoft.

Nimble Helps Microsoft Pioneer New Customer Delivery Channels

Nimble has been participating as a launch partner in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace pilot for the past two years. Within that time, they have helped to pioneer a new distribution channel for its partners and customers and create partner-to-partner co-sell opportunities to grow customers.

One of Nimble’s key benefits of being a Microsoft Commercial Marketplace pilot partner is the significant global reseller foundation and momentum already created. Nimble has signed over twenty of Microsoft’s top distribution partners and on-boarded over 1,000 Microsoft CSP partners to bundle Nimble as the Simple CRM for Office 365.

“The cloud has enabled unprecedented partner-to-partner collaboration opportunities for companies like Tech Data and Nimble,” explained Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Commercial Partner Channels & Programs, “we are delighted that when bundled with Office 365, SMB customers get more flexibility and choice than ever before.”

Nimble’s Business Case for Microsoft Partners is Simple

In order to capture a larger share of the $15.6 billion cloud computing market, Microsoft has become a strong advocate and enabler of partner-to-partner collaborations that give customers more flexibility and choice. To meet this market reality, Microsoft is empowering its partner ecosystem to earn incremental licensing and services revenue by combining its first-party offerings with third-party business solution offerings to help drive adoption and retention of Office 365, Azure, Dynamics 365, and the Power Apps family of products.

“The close relationship Nimble has with Microsoft makes it very easy for Tech Data to engage and take those products to market,” said Stacy Nethercoat, Tech Data Vice President of Americas Cloud Computing.

Customers can purchase Nimble through Microsoft’s marketplace in one of four ways:

Direct from the publishers like Nimble through Microsoft Through the Microsoft field sales team Direct from Microsoft cloud solution providers (CSP) Through Microsoft’s global distribution channel

“We’re delighted to team up with Microsoft and its leading global partners to help drive partner-to-partner motions to increase sales, create loyal customers, and boost revenue by empowering them to resell Nimble and Office 365 integrated within their partner portal,” said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara. “Microsoft CSPs worldwide recognize that they need to start selling simple business solutions like Nimble today to prepare to sell Microsoft’s crown jewels like Power BI, Flow, PowerApps, Dynamics and Azure tomorrow.”

Why Nimble is the Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 Teams

Nimble is unique in that it is the first CRM that automatically builds itself from your company’s siloed contacts and works with you everywhere you engage: inside Office 365 & Outlook desktop, Outlook Mobile, Microsoft Teams, and Dynamics CRM. It builds your CRM for you by connecting your companies Office 365 contacts, emails, and calendars into a unified team relationship manager enriched with the business insights you need to effectively engage.

Nimble helps make Office/Microsoft 365 sticky and is a gateway to PowerBI, Flow, PowerApps, Azure, and Dynamics. Integrations with Common Data Services, Azure, and Power BI help Nimble deliver detailed reports and visualization, enabling teams to keep their finger on the pulse of their business engagements.

In essence, Nimble enables growing business teams who may not be ready to adopt Microsoft Dynamics to grasp the CRM basics. Nimble can be used as a primary CRM, or in conjunction with Dynamics CRM to bi-directionally sync Office 365 and Dynamics contacts, allowing you to use those shared contacts to prospect smarter – everywhere you work.

“We started selling Dynamics 365 early on, and noticed that some SMBs didn’t have the processes in place yet to realize its full value,” said Rosalyn Arntzen, President and CEO of Amaxra. “These customers needed a simpler CRM solution that also integrates with Office 365, and we found that with Nimble. Nimble 5.0 works beautifully on its own, introduces customers to the power of CRM, and gently eases them into Dynamics 365.”

Nimble’s Solution Partner Program Empowers Resellers to Grow

Several of the world’s leading Microsoft distribution partners have joined Nimble’s fast-growing Solution Partner Program and are helping resellers transform their practice and sell business solution bundles to Office 365 users; including Sherweb, Giacom, Tech Data Corporations, Velosio, and AppSmart.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the leading global provider of simple, smart CRM for small business teams using Office 365 or G Suite. It combines the strength of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, pipeline management, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable company and contact insights – everywhere you work. Nimble has been named “Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use” and CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd in Spring 2019 for the eighth consecutive year, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the eighth consecutive time, and users’ choice award winner by Fit Small Business. Try Nimble’s 14-day free trial today. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.

