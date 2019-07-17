Fine brings deep industry and regulatory expertise to Community Capital

Community Capital Technology Inc. (“CCT”), a digital loan transaction marketplace for community banks, regional banks, and other non-bank originators and credit investors, today announced the appointment of Camden (“Cam”) R. Fine, former President & CEO of the Independent Community Bankers Association (ICBA), to its Board of Directors.

Fine brings more than 40 years of experience as a community banker, bank executive, and industry evangelist. In his former role at ICBA, Fine represented the interests of nearly 5,700 community banks across the United States. During his 15-year tenure there, and subsequently, Fine has been a passionate, tireless proponent for the local and regional financial institutions which serve as a critical source of capital for small businesses and individuals.

“As Community Capital accelerates the growth of its online loan marketplace, we continue to seek new opportunities to deliver industry-leading solutions to community banks for the management and optimization of their loan portfolios. Cam’s extensive industry experience, relationship network, regulatory insights, and proven leadership will be an invaluable resource to our firm and the execution of our vision,” said Garrett S. Smith, Founder & CEO of Community Capital.

“Community Capital’s platform is transforming how community banks manage their loan portfolios. By providing a more cost-effective, efficient, and transparent way to identify relevant opportunities and transact with reliable partners, these institutions will be better able to mitigate risk, optimize their balance sheets, and serve their customers and communities,” said Fine.

He continued, “At a time of increased regulation and other market pressures, simple solutions like the CCT marketplace that support these important sources of capital are essential. As a longtime industry advocate, I believe in the firm’s mission and look forward to working with the CCT team at this exciting time in the company’s evolution.”

As a career community banker prior to joining ICBA, Fine chartered and organized Midwest Independent Bank of Jefferson City, MO and served as its President & CEO for nearly 20 years. In addition, Fine owned MainStreet Bank of Ashland, MO, a $50-million-asset community bank.

Today, Fine remains a consultant and advisor to ICBA along with the Association’s CEO and Executive Committee, and has recently partnered with Visa‘s Community Account Team to advise leadership on strategies to best serve community bank clients.

An industry veteran and lifelong advocate, Fine is highly-regarded amongst his peers and throughout the banking industry, contributing opinion pieces to top tier publications including The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Politico, and The Hill, and appearing as a frequent guest on Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, NPR, and PBS.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am excited to welcome Cam to our Board and look forward to his strategic guidance as we build technology to change the way loan assets are bought and sold,” Smith concluded.

About Community Capital Technology Inc. (“CCT”)

Community Capital is a digital platform for optimizing the management of loan portfolios. CCT’s loan transaction marketplace provides Regional Banks, Community Banks, Credit Unions, and other non-bank originators or credit investors, a simpler, more cost effective and transparent way to buy, sell and/or participate out loans. Member firms are able to efficiently find relevant opportunities or partners, actively manage balance sheet risk, and drive returns, resulting in better access to capital for their clients and communities. CCT has offices in New York, Boston, and Denver.

For further information: www.communityct.com

