BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 22, 2019–

Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”) today announced the signing of a definitive purchase agreement to sell Dexmet Corporation (“Dexmet” or the “Company”), a market-leading provider of expanded metal materials, to PPG. This marks the culmination of a successful partnership with Dexmet, during which the Company experienced strong growth over Sverica’s six-year investment period.

After acquiring a majority position in Dexmet in 2013, Sverica helped refine the Company’s strategy, build a first-class Board of Directors, facilitate a leadership succession and oversee the Company’s ascent to becoming a preeminent provider of lightning strike protection solutions to the commercial aviation industry.

“Dexmet’s business development of long-term aviation and power storage programs over these past six years would not have been possible without a tremendous executive team, experienced independent board directors, expertly-run operations and a superior proprietary technology,” said Dave Finley, Managing Partner at Sverica. “We are grateful to have served as the Company’s capital partner, and are thrilled with what we were able to accomplish together.”

“Sverica has been a fantastic partner and was instrumental in helping us scale and achieve this favorable outcome,” said Tim Poor, Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud of what the Company has accomplished over the six years that Sverica has been associated with us.”

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica is a leading lower-middle-market-focused private equity firm that has raised over $700 million of investment capital across four funds. The firm acquires and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since 2001, Sverica has maintained a “high touch” operating philosophy of taking an active role in portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.

About Dexmet

Headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut, Dexmet is the leading provider of customized, highly-engineered expanded metal foils and polymers for mission-critical applications including lightning strike protection, power storage technology and structural technology. The Company maintains a diverse, impressive customer base predicated upon its reputation as the premier, quality supplier of precision-expanded metal foils and polymers. Dexmet’s ability to custom-engineer solutions to customers’ highly demanding specifications is unmatched in the industry. For more information, please visit https://www.dexmet.com/.

